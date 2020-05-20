Tesla withdraws its lawsuit against Alameda County by closing order

Tesla voluntarily dismissed its lawsuit against Alameda County "without prejudice," according to documents filed in a California court on Wednesday, but the company did not provide any reason why it was withdrawing the lawsuit.

The electric car maker sued the county on May 9, amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk's war of words with county officials over the closure of his company's manufacturing facility in Fremont, California.

The orders went into effect in mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19. County officials restricted all "essential businesses,quot; from doing anything other than the slightest operations, such as processing payroll. After initially fighting the order, Tesla closed the factory on March 23.

Musk, who had criticized the California shelter-in-place rules as "fascists," threatened to move his factory out of state. A few days later, Tesla restarted production at the factory in violation of public health orders. Musk tweeted that he intended to be on the factory floor along with his workers and challenged local officials to arrest him. Soon afterward, workers at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory also received an email calling them to return to work.

Later, county officials approved Tesla's reopening plan (even though the company had already reopened in violation of county orders) and things appear to have slowed. But Musk is still actively seeking a new factory location, and several states are said to be in the running.