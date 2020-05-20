Teen mom Mackenzie McKee accuses husband Josh of having an affair

However, she acknowledges that "people tried to tell her,quot; that Josh was not the man she thought he was, but that she "just excused him." The mother of two says, "Now I'm opening my eyes to the horrible man Josh has been. It was a lie."

Last August, he announced that he was separating from Josh because he believed he had kissed another woman in a Texas bar. However, she was finally back with him, because her mother encouraged her to take him back. Mackenzie recently told E!, "She said, 'My story is not yours and Josh's, but there were times when I wanted to leave your father. He did this and that and made mistakes, but we had our difficult times, but look at your life. If you don't forgive yourself and learn to give your marriage to God, look at how different your life can be. "

However, Mackenzie will no longer tolerate Josh's behavior. She promises in her post: "Today is the day I am leaving."

