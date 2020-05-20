Teen mom Mackenzie McKee accuses husband Josh of having an affair

Teenage mother star Mackenzie McKee you have reached your limit with your husband Josh McKee.
She reveals in an emotional Facebook post, shared by a fan page, that she is ready to "walk away,quot; from her marriage to Josh after breaking up with him last year. the Teenage mother Star explains that she made this difficult decision after learning that she was allegedly having an affair with her "close cousin." Ashley. "What happened? Idk," he shares. "My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I was not only hurt by him, but by her."
Mackenzie says she began to suspect he was cheating on her just two weeks after her mother's death in December. According to the 25-year-old, Josh began to make her feel like she was "crazy to cry and be depressed,quot; over her mother's death, before he finally began to distance himself from her completely.
"Life slowly turned into him working all day, coming home to bathe and fish all night. Again, I was wondering, 'What's wrong with me? I need him here to keep me together.' But I was funny and I knew it wasn't. I don't know how to handle it, "shares the mother of two children.
But her suspicions motivated her to check her call and text message logs to see what she could find. Little did she know that the other woman would be a member of her own family.
Mackenzie says she is "totally shocked,quot; by these events and doesn't understand how Josh was able to "see (his) wife lose her mother," but still cheat on her.
However, she acknowledges that "people tried to tell her,quot; that Josh was not the man she thought he was, but that she "just excused him." The mother of two says, "Now I'm opening my eyes to the horrible man Josh has been. It was a lie."
Last August, he announced that he was separating from Josh because he believed he had kissed another woman in a Texas bar. However, she was finally back with him, because her mother encouraged her to take him back. Mackenzie recently told E!, "She said, 'My story is not yours and Josh's, but there were times when I wanted to leave your father. He did this and that and made mistakes, but we had our difficult times, but look at your life. If you don't forgive yourself and learn to give your marriage to God, look at how different your life can be. "
However, Mackenzie will no longer tolerate Josh's behavior. She promises in her post: "Today is the day I am leaving."
ME! The news has reached out to Mackenzie and Josh for comment.