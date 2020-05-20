TED Ventures Adds Employees in the DFW Area – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

-TED Ventures is a management and holding organization specialized in logistics and consulting services for those in the medical field.

While many other industries are being hit with layoffs and the loss of jobs due to the pandemic, this company is still hiring.

Alex Stefanowicz, the company's Vice President of Human Resources, says they have about a dozen jobs in the DFW area that need to be completed soon.

Those jobs he says are, "Pharmacy Tech. I'm looking for 1 if not 2 people, certified medical assistants, pharmacy billing, also general medicine billing and billing, and occupational therapists are some of the key positions we're looking for in this moment ".

%MINIFYHTML4e1a29a6968518cd0724617e587fc41515%%MINIFYHTML4e1a29a6968518cd0724617e587fc41516%

All jobs are accompanied by a comprehensive and competitive benefits package, according to Stefanowicz.

When asked what advice he would give to someone interested in his company, he replied: "I would say come with the skills you have, many times we have found excellent options for people who are not in the medical industry in the past and that It is something I have done in my career. We are looking for the talents that people bring with them the dedication that comes with someone … if someone wants to do a good job, they will do a good job and we will take it from there ".

If you are interested in applying for a job with TED Ventures, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources