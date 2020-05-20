Tara Reade's landowners and the myth of the "perfect victim"

Photo : AP Photo : AP

Late last week, Politico published an article that only in the headline referred to Tara Reade as a "manipulative, misleading user" who "left a trail of aggrieved acquaintances." It had the whole frame of an explosive report, and the dramatic intensity of an old-school television detective slammed a file shut. However, the piece itself was unable to provide any evidence on Reade's sexual assault charge against Joe Biden. Instead, he put another topic under scrutiny: Reade's economic stability. The "aggrieved acquaintances" were but a handful of former owners. The damning behavior behind the proclaimed trumpeted with dishonesty and wrongdoing? Reade allegedly struggled to pay the rent and at times begged his owners for sympathy.

This is not an explosive report. On the other hand the Article It is a smear job that unearths details of Reade's personal life that are unrelated to his sexual assault allegations. This may not be as egregious as the defense attorney who prosecutes an accuser's sexual history or clothing style, but engages in the same type of character murder backed up by the "perfect victim" myth. In this case, Reade's economy class is Annex A.

Reporters have stubbornly tried to corroborate Reade's allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when he was a personal assistant in his Senate office. This is the critical task journalists reporting on sexual assault face: knocking on doors, unearthing documents, corroborating accounts, and asking often painful questions, all in service of responsibly detailing an allegation of sexual assault. Journalists have reasonably approached this task from different angles: eg PBS News Hour recently interviewed 74 former Biden employees, finding that none personally reported experiencing sexual harassment or assault. However, the coverage also noted that the "experiences of these employees do not refute" Reade's accusation.

However, the PBS News Hour article focused on Reade's indictment. The political report is not. Digging up some owners from Reade's past, all but one of whom have bad things to say about their previous tenant. (The owner who calls Reade "a wonderful person" doesn't get a prime location in the room.) There are allegations of missed rent payments, requests for money loans, and pleas for sympathy. Around those specific allegations of financial problems, which are unrelated to a person's ability to credibly make a sexual assault complaint, are subjective evaluations of past owners, all of which relate to their financial interests. .

"She was manipulative," Harriet Wrye, who had "rented a yurt" to Reade, told Politico. "She always said she was going to fix it, but she couldn't. And" could you help her? "(Wrye is introduced by Politico as a " self-styled feminist and social activist, "as if proclaimed credentials make your comment more credible or relevant.) Lynn Hummer, owner of a horse sanctuary where Reade volunteered, told Politico: "I think she is a liar." What follows is a story about Reade asking to bring his car to Hummer's property to "hide it from the" repo man. " Again, it is an allegation of financial problems with implicit dishonesty.

Selling all over the site at Alternative Apparel offers you a 40% discount on organic products …

More pulling the alleged thread Deception, a quote from Kelly Klett, who rented a room to Reade, provided Politician with his explosive headline: "You can use these words: manipulative, deceptive, user." Okay, yes, you could use those words but should a post print them no concrete evidence of irregularities beyond the economic struggle And a solid link to the sexual assault allegations? Klett's allegedly damning indictment: Reade told her that she was the victim of domestic abuse, prompting Klett to cut rent, and that Reade was still struggling to pay.

Similarly, Politico spoke to another former landlord, Austin Chung, who rented a home to Reade in 2008 and said that, in Politico's words, "he claimed he was running away from domestic violence and trying to start again." Politician later notes that Reade was granted a temporary restraining order against her then-husband, but 12 years before renting the house to Chung. Of course, this does not speak to the possibility of more recent trauma or the reality of how long a survivor of domestic violence could be "running away" or "trying to start again." The owner himself is given space to complain that Reade damaged the apartment's floors.

In addition to the difficulty in paying the rent, the owners point out that Reade "has talked a lot about Biden," as Politico says. "She spoke favorably about her time working for Biden," says the lessor's memoir article. None of this is damning: research shows that victims of sexual assault can have complicated relationships with abusers, and Many continue interacting with their abusers The article does not consider all the reasons why a victim cannot easily reveal an alleged sexual assault, and the owner, no less. The piece as a whole keeps Reade to a standard that most sexual assault victims would not meet: never having fought, never being dishonest, and never speaking positively of an alleged abuser.

Diligent and stubborn reports seeking relevant corroboration around an accusation is what journalists seem to take sexual assault seriously. But calling a group of landlords and handing them a megaphone to blow off steam for lost rent payments only contributes to a culture of silence in which most victims never report their assaults (data shows that three out of four sexual assaults occur Not reported) Laura Palumbo, director of communications for the National Resource Center for Sexual Violence, told Up News Info that there are many reasons why victims delay or choose not to disclose sexual harassment and assault, among the most relevant here: "fear not to be believed "," fear of invasions of privacy "and" being the object of gossip and slander ". The media is one of the most visible stages in which these fears are exemplified.

"Survivors of sexual harassment and assault are often judged on unfounded ideas of how" real victims "should or should behave," said Palumbo. "When harsh judgments and the myths that blame victims are manifested in the media, this has a chilling effect on others who speak and leaves many survivors feeling unleashed and retraumatized. "In this case, you can let victims consider what" aggrieved acquaintances "In their life, whether they are former owners or ex-boyfriends, they will give a journalist the funny quote necessary for a headline with an explosive sound.