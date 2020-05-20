Home Entertainment Tamar Braxton on Brandy Verzuz Monica: The average girl can't travel with...

Tamar Braxton on Brandy Verzuz Monica: The average girl can't travel with Brandy on her best day!

Tamar Braxton has given him two cents in the battle of Brandy Verzuz Monica (which will not happen), and it seems to imply that Brandy would win the hands.

"Jesus on the main line: I have no problem being honest because I have no problem giving credit where it is due. No one says that neither of us can sing. That is not what we are saying. But the average girl cannot travel with Brandy on her best day. I'm going to be honest about it. "

