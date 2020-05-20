Tamar Braxton on Brandy Verzuz Monica: The average girl can't travel with Brandy on her best day!

Tamar Braxton has given him two cents in the battle of Brandy Verzuz Monica (which will not happen), and it seems to imply that Brandy would win the hands.

"Jesus on the main line: I have no problem being honest because I have no problem giving credit where it is due. No one says that neither of us can sing. That is not what we are saying. But the average girl cannot travel with Brandy on her best day. I'm going to be honest about it. "

She continued: “In the past, I was rewinding 47.013 million times to get a Brandy deal. And even today, I feel that even now it is difficult to understand. Brandy has a different type of ability. Not really, she really, really does! His ability to hear certain things and power. "

She quickly added, "I'm not talking about Monica! Run into all of that and please stay away from my ats. Get out of my mentions. That's not what I'm talking about. Brandy's voice feels like silk. Sometimes , you have to drink some brandy.