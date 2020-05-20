Tamar Braxton beats Babyface at Toni Braxton in a perfect video in which fans applaud the diva's abilities

There is a new challenge in town, and Tamar Braxton is killing him, but then again, it has to do with his living legend of a sister, Toni Braxton.

Babyface, a close friend of Toni, who has collaborated with her on many of her classic hits, released what is known as #tonibraxtonchallege, where people imitate the iconic diva.

Many people have given their best, but Tamar easily won because she has known Toni all her life, and she is a professional singer.

Tamar, without makeup, explained how to be Toni and proceeded to write down some notes as her sister would. Fans had a lot to say about how impressed they were with Tamar's clever trick.

One person said, “Omg, she made that identical voice that my little girl can sing. He definitely got his sister packed! Hahaha Lmfao, why do you look like Girllll? One thing you can do is sing. ok … but we can take a moment to appreciate all the beautiful women in this comment section! Wow."

Another commenter stated, "They all sound the same when they sing anyway. At the beginning of Love and War, it sounded like Tony, then towards the middle, its tone changed."

This follower shared: "Say what you want Tamar to say:" Yes, she is a drug. I loved that love and war cut that Tamar made … but I see many people who say that the face casts a shadow on Toni, I don't think that is the case … you know that this guy is a perfectionist in the studio … helped Toni improve her techniques … I would love to see another Babyface and Toni album … they had mid-90s on. 🔥🔥🔥 "

A music lover made this comment: “Correct, but if people knew music… Babyface and Toni have been rocking for years, and they only made a song together not long ago. Truthfully speaking, she looks better without makeup. Tamar, you sound the same, however, except that the range is higher. 😂😂😂😂 "

This follower explained: “Tamar, hang up my phone with this! 😩😩😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😩😩😩😩😩 I'm yelling, 🤣🤣🔥❤️ I mean, of course you will do better, all damn close to the same person 😂 !! Tamar is the funniest person in the world. PeriodT ".

Ad

Tamar always plays the correct notes.



Post views:

0 0