Taiwan reportedly nears deal to buy U.S.-made mobile coastal defense system

Taiwan's national defense ministry is nearing a deal to buy the Boeing Harpoon Block II anti-ship missile mobile coastal defense system, according to UP Media, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The new mobile coastal defense system is intended to conduct surveillance of coastal maritime traffic, monitor and represent maritime communication lines, and identify and detect hostile targets. It is also capable of counteracting and intercepting possible coastal threats in territorial waters. This expands the defended area and improves the total combat ability of the force.

The possible agreement would strengthen the defense relationship between the United States and Taiwan. The United States has already exported arms to Taiwan annually for more than 70 years. Since 2008, the United States has sold more than $ 24 billion in weapons to Taiwan, including fighter jets, tanks, and missiles.

The Trump administration has increased its support for Taiwan, including approving $ 10 billion (1 trillion yen) in arms sales in 2019, despite strong Chinese opposition.

He also noted that a Washington official has been asking Taipei since last year to buy more American weapons and that Harpoon was one of the items that was sold to Taiwan.

Taiwan already has the Hsiung Feng II and III mobile coastal missiles to attack land and sea targets. It is suggested that the Tsai government is under pressure from the Trump administration to buy more weapons.