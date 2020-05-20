T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris sends a strong message about lies after showing more self-confidence, flaunting her perfect figure

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Sends A Strong Message About Lies Following Showing Boosted Self-Confidence In Her Latest Photos In Which She Flaunted Her Flawless Figure

T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris recently made the headlines when she once again showed off her beauty and amazing curves in a Fashion Nova three-piece set. Fans couldn't get enough of it, and they made sure to praise her in the comments like there's no tomorrow.

Just the other day, he made sure to share an anxiety-related message on his Twitter account for all of his followers. Such messages are golden for troubled young souls and not only.

Look at the message Deyjah retweeted:

A follower said, "I'm not sure if I think so, but I know I needed to hear this," and another fan posted this message: "I really needed this excessive thinking for most of my days that ruins my mood some days smiling face. with open mouth and cold sweat.

Someone else wrote: Habla Talk to the people around you! They will assure you that you are just thinking too much and that people close to you worry about a reason. Keep your head up. & # 39;

Another Twitter follower said: ‘Some people need very strong friends. Friends who are never touched by any situation. They help you navigate life better. And the other are very humorous friends. They don't take anything seriously in this life. You will think they don't know what they are doing. "

Somoene further wrote: Esto This x 1000! I've talked about this before, but anxiety only lives in your head, not your reality. The more you practice, the easier it will be to calm down. "

Deyjah is a very loved and admired young woman and T.I. I couldn't be more proud of her!


