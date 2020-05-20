Suspect in game threat to Ohio state soccer players changes petition – Up News Info Detroit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A man accused of threatening to shoot at Ohio State University and of committing to harm soccer team players is now slated for a hearing change, according to a court filing Wednesday.

Such guilty plea hearing changes generally take place when a defendant changes a plea from innocent to guilty.

An indictment revealed late last year in federal court in Columbus accuses Daniel Rippy of making the California "electronic communication,quot; threat during the game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018.

The game was played at Columbus that year, and Ohio State won 62-39.

Rippy threatened a school shooting and said, "I am going to seriously injure the students and all the players on the soccer team," according to the Sept. 26 indictment.

Rippy previously pleaded not guilty to Judge Algenon Marbley, who ordered him to remain in detention. The audience change was set for June 18. Rippy's federal public defender declined to comment Wednesday.

Rippy was arrested Dec. 28 in Livermore, California, released on bail, but was later not reported to the court's preventive services division as required, according to records. He was later arrested again in California, and a magistrate judge ordered that he be handed over to American bailiffs and sent to Ohio.

