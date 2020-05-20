Suspect in custody after double fatality and escape

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department arrested a wanted suspect in connection with a double fatal blow on the west side of the city.

Police located the 22-year-old suspect at a residence in Taylor on Tuesday.

He was transported to the Detroit Detention Center for processing without incident. An order packet has been sent to the Wayne County District Attorney's Office for review and approval, and the charges are pending.

The incident occurred on April 26 at 11:49 a.m. in the Baylis and Pilgrim area.

Police say the 22-year-old suspect was traveling south at Baylis in a 2017 gray Dodge Charger. He ignored a road sign and collided with a 2001 blue Pontiac Sunfire heading west in Pilgrim.

After the collision, the suspect got out of his vehicle and left.

Doctors responded to the scene and stated that both victims, a man of 26 and 33 years, died.

