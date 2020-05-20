Sunset High School parents create a Facebook page for seniors who miss opportunities – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across North Texas, Up News Info 11 has shared stories of high school seniors missing out on opportunities this year.

"Trying not to be overly emotional, but he has been hit hard," said April Ortiz. "It is a monumental thing for him and for us to see him graduate."

Ortiz's son is a senior at Sunset High School.

She also met her husband at Sunset High School. Many of his favorite memories were made there.

This year, they hoped to see Jonah have the same opportunity.

"It is heartbreaking, but my parents and other parents are trying their best to do what they can to make this memorable," said Jonah.

Looking for a way to add a little joy and celebrate the most important milestone, a group of Sunset parents came together to create a special Facebook page.

The "Adopt an Older Person,quot; page allows parents to post their older person's photos and bio, then someone in the community adopts them and sends them a graduation gift.

"It just exploded overnight," said Ortiz. "The children, within a few minutes of posting, are simply kidnapped."

Over half of Sunset's senior class participates.

"I love my parents for doing this not just for me, but for helping my classmates," said Jonah. "I love the effort."

Dallas ISD parents are not the only ones involved in this. Schools in Fort Worth, Plano, Richardson, Garland and Lewisville have also created "Adopt an Older Person,quot; pages.