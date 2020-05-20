Suhana Khan resumes virtual belly dancing

Since Suhana Khan published her Instagram profile, she is the last girlfriend on social networks. The young lady has shared some amazing photos with us and, like her father, Shah Rukh Khan, he is quite good with the pun. Today we have in our hands what he is doing in the middle of the confinement.

Suhana Khan has been living with her parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan in Mumbai during the confinement. And while everyone is testing their passion, Suhana Khan started to dance belly. The young woman had taken it before closing, but due to the spread of the pandemic, she continues her training through video sessions. Her belly dance coach shared a photo with her, which is a collage that shows us the selfie from the mirror before the blockade with Miss Khan and during the blocking phase 4, where she has seen all the smiles and paying attention to the class. Your coach has captioned the image saying: ‘Dec 2019 #beforelockdown May 2020 # lockdown4 With @ suhanakhan2 Level up #onlinebellydanceclass # artofbellydancewithsanjana …" Check out the post here …

In addition to belly dancing, Suhana even helps her friend Ananya Panday edit her videos and flaunts her editing skills. She studies film school at New York University. Gauri Khan recently shared a makeup-free photo of Suhana Khan that he stormed the Internet. Shah Rukh Khan had previously said that Suhana wants to become an actress, and once a video of her work was even leaked on social media where we saw a glimpse of her excellent talent. We are waiting for Princess Khan to take Bollywood by storm now.