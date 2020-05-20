Study finds people who test positive for coronavirus after recovering are not infectious – BGR

The South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) concluded a study of nearly 300 patients who tested positive again after surviving COVID-19.

The KCDC explained that the patients were not infectious and that they were immune to the disease despite some showing symptoms.

The second positive test probably detected dead fragments of the virus. As a result, KCDC changed its approach to handling people who tested positive again.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

A growing number of alarming reports have said in recent weeks that some recovered COVID-19 patients tested positive for the new coronavirus a second time. Doctors were unable to explain these events, but believed that these patients were unlikely to have been reinfected.

However, countries like China quarantined them to observe them. Similar reports also came from other countries, including Korea, where local CDC reported in mid-April that hundreds of patients had tested positive again. The medical authority observed the evolution of the new patients in the following weeks and delivered the best possible preliminary news about reinfections due to coronavirus: it is not a relapse.

KCDC officials released the study's findings online, revealing that it investigated 285 "positive,quot; cases, as well as its 790 contacts. Of these, 27 contacts were positive, 24 of which were previously confirmed cases. The other three were cases that were exposed to a religious group or one case in their families, so there is a high probability that they were infected by someone other than the "reinfected,quot; individual.

The study says it took an average of 45 days from symptom onset to test positive a second time, or 14.3 days from discharge. According to the report, up to 44.7% of patients had symptoms including cough and sore throat. 60% of them were screened, regardless of symptoms.

Doctors also discovered neutralizing antibodies in all positive cases, as well as in recently confirmed cases, which is a marker of immunity to COVID-19.

The KCDC concluded that, based on the available evidence, the positive cases were not infectious. In addition, the KCDC amended its policies regarding patients who tested positive again, raising the 14-day recommendation for self-isolation, as well as the requirement for a new COVID-19 test for these patients. Positive cases will continue to be reported and counted, and your contacts will continue to be investigated.

%MINIFYHTMLf86b58e8d04fb1b6d0c9e0d1bc8e734415%%MINIFYHTMLf86b58e8d04fb1b6d0c9e0d1bc8e734416%

"So far, we have not seen secondary infections from people who came into contact with relapsing patients," senior health minister Yoon Tae-ho said in a briefing. The Wall Street Journal reports that the KCDC will stop using the term "relapse,quot; to refer to these patients. Instead, they will say that the new coronavirus has been "redetected,quot; in some patients. More patients are likely to test positive again in the future.

The most likely explanation for the phenomenon is that the high-precision COVID-19 RT-PCR tests used in Korea detect fragments of the dead virus after patients have recovered, leading to false positives.

"We are putting more weight on the theory that the dead virus fragments remain in the body of a recovered patient since we have seen no evidence of infectivity," said Ki Moran, processor at the National Cancer Center, Ki Moran. daily.

KCDC will continue to monitor cases, but this preliminary data is definitely good news for the rest of the world. Immunity to the coronavirus remains something to be explained. The disease is too new for doctors to offer estimates of immunity. Longer-lasting immunity to COVID-19 would be great news for those who have survived it and for future vaccine candidates. Until then, KCDC research at least tells us that patients are unlikely to contract COVID-19 a second time in the weeks after the first case.

Korea is one of the world's role models when it comes to containing COVID-19. Through an aggressive testing and contact tracking campaign, authorities were able to significantly reduce the spread of the disease and flatten the curve early. The country has reported more than 11,000 cases since January, including 263 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

Image Source: Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock