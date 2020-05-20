Broadway fans won't have to depend on CBS Sing-a-Long grease for your potential Tony nighttime celebrations: The Broadway On Demand broadcast service, supported by the American Theater Wing and The Broadway League, will host an hour-long theater celebration and the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7 at 6 p.m. ET .

The New Special, Directed by Tony Lonny Price Award Nominee (2000 A class act, the 2016 document The best worst thing that could ever have happened), It will air on TonyAwards.com and BroadwayOnDemand.com, and will serve as a fundraiser for both the American Theater Wing and The Broadway League, hosts of the annual Tonys. Specifically, the afternoon will be Support The American Theater Wing's Education and Professional Development initiatives and The Broadway League Foundation's efforts to train young artists across the country.

Details about the cast and performances were not announced, but the special will be written by Tony Karey nominee Kirkpatrick, Steve Rosen, David Rossmer, Kate Wetherhead and Lauren Yee. Musical direction and supervision is by Grammy Award winner Jason Howland with choreography by Sarah O’Gleby.

"While the level of need within our community right now is overwhelming," said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of American Theater Wing, "so is the generosity that we continue to see every day. We are very grateful to Broadway On Demand. for designing this wonderful opportunity for fans to celebrate Broadway and Tony Awards while supporting the work we are doing to help those affected by this crisis. "

Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said: "Given all the devastating ways this pandemic has affected our education system, providing educational and training opportunities to those who otherwise would not have access feels more vital than never".

Plans for this year's Tony Awards have not been announced (possibilities include a delayed ceremony, a canceled ceremony, or some other type of televised Tony-related special), but the awards originally aired on CBS on June 7. With the current Broadway pandemic off, the vacant broadcast space was recently filled by CBS with Grease Sing-a-Long, a delivery of the renewed franchise Sunday Night Movies of the network.

The scheduled broadcast of the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John was not exactly good for some in the Broadway community. "You could make a profit, special live performances at home, even the best special from Tony's past performances," actor Jeremy Jordan tweeted. "I'd rather hear my deaf uncle sing the entire Maltby and Shire catalog chatter than watch a damn Grease song."

Lin-Manuel Miranda answered the Grease ad tweeting Michael Jordan's meme giving a stinky look on the court, and Kill a MockingbirdGideon Glick wrote: "@CBS, I'm sure there are a million gays out there that could help you heal the best Tony Awards hits on the air!"

The Tony Awards celebration is produced by Erica Rotstein and Heather Shields. Broadway On Demand is the executive producer.

