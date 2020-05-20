Stock Markets: Live Updates – The New York Times

Urban Outfitters, which also has Anthropology and Free people, reported a 32 percent drop in net sales to $ 588 million in the first quarter and a net loss of $ 138 million, a decrease that occurs as clothing retailers continue to struggle with the temporary store closure caused by the pandemic. The retailer, which is known for its attractive and often large stores, said in a profit call that it was negotiating with owners about lease terms and cost reductions. He added that he was not willing to work with those who think "it is 1995 and that they can order any rental they want."