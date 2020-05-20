Stock Markets: Live Updates – The New York Times

Investors continued to weigh signs of recovery against global progress in the fight against the coronavirus. On Wednesday, positive sales results in the retail industry lifted US stocks. Actions of Lowe’s, the home supply chain, jumped into early operations after reporting an 11.2 percent increase in comparable store sales in the first three months of the year. objective reported that digital sales in the first quarter had increased 141 percent.
US stocks fell on Tuesday following news that weakened optimism earlier in the week. Experts cited by Stat, A medical news site said they did not have enough data to assess whether a promising new vaccine would be effective in fighting the coronavirus. US officials told lawmakers Tuesday that a US economic recovery would be slow and difficult, although they offered somewhat different recipes to fix it.
Cleaning with disinfectant clouds. Keep the middle seats empty. Boarding from back to front. For weeks, airlines have announced measure after measure with the aim of reassuring travelers. Now United airlines It hopes to attract customers back by partnering with two trusted brands: Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic.
On Wednesday, the airline said it was collaborating with both companies on a new initiative, United CleanPlus, that would help shape efforts to reduce touchpoints and promote social distancing from travelers.
"Safety has always been our top priority, and now, in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, is our unique focus on the customer," Scott Kirby, chief executive officer of United, said in a recorded message to customers.
Clorox will consult with the airline about its disinfection practices and will provide services to travelers in some locations. Cleveland Clinic experts will offer advice on every part of the flight experience, keeping the airline up-to-date on the latest practices and technologies and helping to maintain its policies to high standards.
Actions in the biopharmaceutical firm Modern Hopes have risen for their candidate coronavirus vaccine. The action really took off Monday when it released promising initial findings from a human trial. Then came the reality check.
Moderna's claims that the vaccine sparked an immune response in eight volunteers included no data, according to the health news publication Stat he pointed. He also noted that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which was associated with the company at the trial, had said nothing about it. Moderna, which has a portfolio of vaccines in trials but no products on the market, received approximately $ 500 million from the agency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci.
After Monday's 20 percent jump in its share price, Moderna announced plans to raise up to $ 1.3 billion by selling new shares. But after the Stat report was released yesterday, the company's shares fell 10 percent as of Tuesday's close, and has continued to drop in off-hours trading. Still, Moderna is up 250 percent this year, valuing the company at approximately $ 27 billion.
The squat six-wheeled robots transported groceries and food orders to homes and offices. As the coronavirus spread, Starship shifted the fleet even further toward grocery deliveries. Locals like Emma Maslin could shop at the corner store without human contact.
"There is no social interaction with a robot," said Maslin.
The sudden usefulness of robots to people staying in their homes is a tantalizing suggestion of what machines might one day accomplish, at least under ideal conditions. Milton Keynes, with a population of 270,000 and a vast network of bike lanes, is perfectly suited to rolling robots. Demand has been so high in the past few weeks that some residents have spent days trying to schedule a delivery.
Rolls Royce, the jet engine maker, said on Wednesday it would cut nearly 20 percent of its workforce to cope with a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rolls-Royce, one of Britain's top manufacturers, suggested that most of the job losses would come from its civil aerospace business, which produces engines for aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing, as well as airlines. The cuts, at least 9,000 jobs from a global workforce of 52,000, would come as part of a "detailed review,quot; of its facilities, the company said.
Today, most of the world's commercial aircraft are on the ground, and aircraft sales have slowed sharply and are not expected to fully recover for "several years," according to the company. Rolls-Royce is losing revenue from both reduced engine sales and lost sales of parts used to maintain its engines.
"We must respond to market conditions in the medium term until the aviation world returns to flying on a large scale," Warren East, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.
The automaker Rolls-Royce is a separate company, owned by BMW.
Is a pandemic the right time to start a business? It may be so.
In March, when small businesses across the country were closing amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, Shanel Fields was about to open one.
For Ms. Fields, the timing could not have been better. His company, MD Ally, allows 911 dispatchers and other response services to route non-emergency calls and patients to virtual doctors, to help local governments improve their emergency response systems.
You are not alone: new businesses are forming despite the pandemic, albeit at a significantly slower rate than before.
According to the Census Bureau, there have been more than 500,000 requests for an employer identification number since mid-March, although that has decreased nearly 20 percent from the previous year. Between mid-March and mid-April, the Small Business Administration issued nearly 300 initial loans worth around $ 153 million, a 36 percent drop from the previous year. Stripe, the credit card processing firm, said it had handled more than $ 1 billion in sales for businesses that started on the platform during that time.
Previous recessions produced some high-profile American companies: Airbnb, Disney, General Engines, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Loose, Uber and Venmo, to name a few.
"Recessions or tough times are seen as good times to start a business for two reasons," said Rashmi Menon, an entrepreneur who resides at the Zell Lurie Institute for Business Studies at the University of Michigan.
The US economy USA It faces irreparable damage from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, the nation's top economic lawmakers warned Tuesday, as Congress and the White House grapple with how to restart business and how much additional government support is needed.
In an appearance before lawmakers, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell offered a severe assessment of the fragile state of the economy, warning of more serious job losses in the coming months. But they offered contrasting views on how best to shore up the economy, with Powell suggesting that more fiscal support may be needed for states and businesses to avoid permanent economic damage, and Mnuchin suggesting that without a quick reopening, the economy could never recover. complete.
"There is a risk of permanent damage,quot; if states delay the reopening, Mnuchin told members of the Senate Banking Committee.
The hearing, which took place via video conference, came at a crucial time, as Congress and the White House are beginning to debate the guidelines of a second major economic relief bill and potentially inject additional trillions of dollars into taxpayers in the economy.
Mr. Mnuchin's comments reflect the change in tone among administration officials, who have begun to try to move the economic discussion away from increased financial support to allow states to reopen. In his opening speech, Mr. Mnuchin said that "it is very important to start getting people to work safely."
Powell sounded in a more cautious tone, explaining that a full recovery will not come until the health crisis is resolved.
"The number 1 thing, of course, is that people think it's safe to go back to work, and it's about having a thoughtful and thoughtful reopening of the economy, something we all want, and something we're in the early stages of now." Powell said. "It will be a combination of controlling the virus, developing therapeutics, developing a vaccine."
Highlights from Tuesday's audience:
-
Powell suggested that the central bank could expand its program to buy municipal debt, and agreed that state and local governments could delay the economic recovery if they fired workers amid budget crises.
-
Mnuchin warned that the economy will never fully recover if states extend their closings for months, citing a risk of "permanent damage," comments reflecting a shift in focus by the Trump administration, which has tried to push the economic debate away. of more financial support to allow states to reopen.
-
Lawmakers questioned Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Powell about whether their efforts to shore up the economy were doing enough to help smaller workers and businesses, and warned that they should not help big corporations alone. Lawmakers repeatedly urged the couple to quickly launch the "Main Street,quot; loan program for midsize companies.
-
Powell warned that the economy could face long-term damage if the policy response was not forceful enough, and reiterated that the economy may need more help to get through the coronavirus period without lasting scars.
-
Mnuchin, who previously said he expected the Treasury to pay back all of $ 454 billion from Congress, changed that benchmark on Tuesday, saying the "base case,quot; now is that the government will lose money. "Our intention is that we hope to have some losses at these facilities," he said.
Pandemic blockades have stopped a burgeoning film industry in the Hudson Valley.
The Hudson Valley, in upstate New York, has attracted filmmakers for two decades in search of bucolic settings. They used old cities, abandoned warehouses, office parks and rustic premises to produce some 500 films, and in the process injected more than $ 250 million into the local economy.
This year, film production in the area was on the rise, and an additional studio space was planned. But since the pandemic ended, work has stopped.
"Things are not the way they were and may never be the same again," said Laurent Rejto, founder and director of the Hudson Valley Film Commission, a Woodstock-based nonprofit that helps producers find locations, homes and crews
Mary Stuart Masterson, the actress and founder of Upriver Studios, hoped to convert 104,000 square feet of a light industrial complex in Saugerties, New York, into a state-of-the-art film studio. But with the coronavirus pandemic, rented space remains as it was, with building conversion delayed and productions paused indefinitely.
"The time is, who knows?" said Ms. Masterson, who remains optimistic that "there is a tomorrow."
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Urban Outfitters, which also has Anthropology and Free people, reported a 32 percent drop in net sales to $ 588 million in the first quarter and a net loss of $ 138 million, a decrease that occurs as clothing retailers continue to struggle with the temporary store closure caused by the pandemic. The retailer, which is known for its attractive and often large stores, said in a profit call that it was negotiating with owners about lease terms and cost reductions. He added that he was not willing to work with those who think "it is 1995 and that they can order any rental they want."
The reports were contributed by Niraj Chokshi, Stanley Reed, Carlos Tejada, Cade Metz, Erin Griffith, Jason Karaian, Amy Haimerl, Eugene L. Meyer, Mohammed Hadi, Jeanna Smialek, and Sapna Maheshwari.