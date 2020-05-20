Steven Soderbergh writes sequel to "Sex, Lies, and Videotapes" – Up News Info

Writer and director Steven Soderbergh says he has written a sequel to his 1989 breakthrough Sex, lies and video tapes, and wait for it to appear on the screen.

In a remote interview on the YouTube series Flaviar’s NightCap Live (watch below) Soderbergh tells host Dan Dunn that he has written three scripts during the closure of the coronavirus, one of which is a sequel to his 1989 Palme d'Or winner Sex Lies and Videotape.

The director said the sequel is "an idea that had been going around for a while." (The other two blocking hyphens include a rewritten hyphen and a novel adaptation; no details provided.)

"When the crash happened here in New York," says Soderbergh, "to stay organized and sane, I decided that I would write … So in the first 6 or 7 weeks of closing, I finished 3 scripts. One of them was a rewrite, one of them was original, and one was an adaptation of a novel that I wanted to do. The original was a sequel to Sex, lies and video tapes. It was an idea that had been going around for a while, and I felt like I came up with a way to get back in, so I wrote it down and I want to do it. "

Soderbergh did not provide details on the plot of the sequel.

Check out the interview below. The sequel talk begins at 29:45.