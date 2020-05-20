State releases draft proposal on restaurant restart guidelines in Colorado – Up News Info

A draft of proposals to reopen restaurants in Colorado was released Tuesday and a host of COVID-19 security measures are on the table, including distancing guidelines, the use of masks by employees and customers, and the ban on buffets and self-service stations.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a draft of the proposed guidelines addressed to interested parties and requesting comments, according to a press release.

On May 25, Memorial Day, the state will decide whether and when restaurants can begin to reopen and what level of parameters they will face to operate safely. The draft proposal includes plans for the collection-only service, as well as indoor and outdoor meals on the premises. The guidelines include consideration of local space, along with safety expectations for employees and customers.

Collection-only guidelines include continuing to sell beer and cocktails to go. Clearly designated pickup waiting areas, marked with adequate spacing, will also continue. The space marked on the starting lines will meet the six-foot spacing.

Proposed guidelines for the reopening of local restaurants, both indoor and outdoor, which closed on March 16 to help stop the spread of COVID-19, include limited capacity to be determined "based on science," according to the draft document. Requirements include 8 feet of table space with all employees wearing gloves and face covers. The size of the parties could be limited to six or less. Bars that don't serve food could seat customers if distancing protocols are followed.

Employee guidelines include daily temperature controls and monitoring of coronavirus symptoms, according to the draft. Results will be recorded and symptomatic employees will be referred to the state health department "Symptom Tracker,quot;.

All employees will wash their hands at the beginning and end of each shift. There will be frequent breaks to wash your hands, at least every 30 minutes.

Companies should consider modifying menus "to create additional space in the kitchen and promote social distancing." Under the proposal, all locations are to stop serving no later than 10 p.m. All staff meetings will comply with social distancing.

Clients may be asked to wait outside until a socially distanced table is available. According to the draft, the wait or congregation in bars, entrances, exits, any interior area, will be restricted and will comply with social distancing.

Customers, when they are not eating or drinking, will wear masks when entering or leaving the premises or walking around the tables or around the room.

Health officials said in the statement that criteria considered as part of the decision-making reopening process include:

What level of virus suppression has been reached?

What is the ability to test and contain?

Will this decision put vulnerable populations at significantly greater risk?

Does the health care system have the capacity to handle a surge?

Is the policy sustainable?

The draft proposal can be viewed in its entirety online here. Interested parties, using an online form, can submit comments on the draft proposal until Friday, May 22.

Colorado continues under the "Home Safety,quot; phase of this pandemic and residents are urged to stay home as much as possible.

Other state decisions on May 25 regarding possible commercial and recreational reopens, at future dates, include ski resorts and summer and residential camps. Host counties will be part of the ski resort decision process. After June 1, the state will decide whether to modify the Home Safety guidelines.