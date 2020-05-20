Star Quad Webb, & # 39; married to medicine & # 39 ;, shoots New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Instagram

This comes after Chris Cuomo taunts his unmarried brother on his CNN show and asks, "Do you think you're an attractive person now because you're single and ready to mix?"

"Married to medicine"star Quadd Webb He has more than admiration for the Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. Bravo's personality recently took to his Instagram account to share some flirty messages to Cuomo.

"Let me tell you something. People told me, up to New York City, that you were very, very single. Now it's quite interesting that I'm also single," he said in a video. "And I'm just saying, I love how you run the great state of New York. I mean your heart is so big and that's what attracts me the most. I understand that you're single and after quarantine you'll be ready to mix."

Webb also told Cuomo that he welcomes her to call her, before adding, "I have good credit, I have no children, and I have my own co-year. And I know you may need the credit because it might be a little extended." "

"I understand, you've done a lot for New York," he continued. "You have bought ventilators, you have bought masks, you have additional hospital beds. I mean you have done your thing. So we can use my credit, okay? We have 30 days to pay it. And I am not that hard on the eyes either" added Webb, who finalized her highly publicized divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford in 2019, while winking at the camera.

Captioning the clip, he wrote: "People told me today that @nygovcuomo made an announcement to bachelorette parties in New York a while back stating that he is single and that the message finally got to Georgia. I love the way he got He has driven himself and showed great compassion for the people of the great state of New York. If you need a line of credit for more fans, proofs and masks, let's solve it! Job well done! "

This comes later Chris Cuomo she joked with her single brother. "Do you think you are an attractive person now because you are single and ready to mix?" Chris joked with his brother on his CNN show, "Cuomo Prime Time," earlier this week. "Do you really think you are a desirable single person, and is this not just the pain of the people who come out of them?" In response, the 62-year-old governor, who broke up with his girlfriend Sandra Lee in September 2019, said: "I think beauty is in the eye of the beholder."