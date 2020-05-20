Sony wraps up more deals for Spy Drama – Up News Info

New to a deal to make Amazon the UK home to Alex RiderSony Pictures Television has agreed on a lot more international sales for its teen spy franchise.

Eleventh Hour Films' television adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's best-selling novels has been picked up by Nordic Entertainment Group's Viaplay service in Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

Starzplay will show the drama, starring Otto Farrant as the secret agent of the same name, throughout the Middle East and North Africa, while Kinopoisk HD will also air it in Russia.

Alex Rider It will also travel to territories such as India (Sony Liv), South Korea (Korea Telecom), Portugal, Hungary, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia (AXN) and New Zealand (TVNZ).

%MINIFYHTMLd06d27670deb974a235cba18eb10466b17%%MINIFYHTMLd06d27670deb974a235cba18eb10466b18%

The program has been in the works for two years and was fully funded by Sony Pictures Television's International Production and Global Distribution divisions without a network or transmitter connected.

Alex Rider it will debut on Amazon in the UK on June 4, while Sony is close to agreeing deals in the United States and Australia.