Sony, Director S.J. Clarkson develops female-directed Marvel movie – Up News Info

Sony has contacted prolific television director S.J. Clarkson will direct an untitled Marvel movie. There are no details on which Marvel property will be more than female-centric. Currently, no writer or star is attached. Clarkson is no stranger to the world of Marvel who has directed episodes for Jessica Jones and The defenders. Upcoming Marvel releases from the Culver City-based studio include Poison 2 and Morbid, both coming out in 2021, as well as Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel, which hits theaters in 2022.