Solange Knowles will support graduates of the Parsons School of Design with the Virtual Festival

WENN

Through her creative agency Saint Heron, Beyonce's younger sister will present Here and Now to & # 39; celebrate and elevate the dedicated work of the graduating class of 2020 & # 39 ;.

Solange Knowles has partnered with officials from the Parsons School of Design at New School to launch a virtual festival designed to celebrate the work of Class 2020 students.

The COVID-19 pandemic altered how students were able to present their end-of-year projects to the public, and now the Solange & # 39; s Here and Now initiative hopes to give young designers the opportunity to "share their creative visions on an international stage while developing connections with a guild of industry leaders in fashion, art and culture. "

The festival will run from June to August, with programming including various tutoring opportunities, online discussions / conferences, special performances, film screenings, and design workshops.

A statement from a spokesperson for Solange's creative agency, Saint Heron, says: "The Saint Heron team is honored to partner with The School of Fashion to celebrate and elevate the dedicated work of the class of 2020 graduates featuring Here and Now.

"We look forward to working with students in the coming weeks and helping to draw attention to their hard work and unique perspective. As the world faces the challenges of our current global crisis, fashion and design communities must embrace new ways to pause, evolve, and adapt. These challenges open up opportunities to expand growth in our creativity and innovation, two expressions at the core of Saint Heron and Parsons students. "