Social distance restrictions in restaurants and bars could end the industry: owners – Up News Info Tampa

ATLANTA, Georgia (CW69 News at 10) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp allowed restaurants to reopen on April 27 with strict rules for social distancing. All three Ryan Pernice properties are still closed.

The businessman has not opened his restaurants, Table & Main, Osteria Mattone and Coalition Food & Beverage, since March 16. Pernice is concerned about the health of her employees and customers, but there is another reason that restaurants are still closed: They may not make a profit under current social distancing rules.

"If you talk to restaurants around the world, the language may change, but the math is the same," Pernice told CNN Business. "Restaurants and bars need volume and traffic to work."

Pernice has been forced to fire or suspend 80 of its 120 employees. Across the world, millions more restaurant and bar workers have lost their jobs as countries impose strict blockades designed to contain the pandemic. Some of those restrictions are now being eased, but the reopening of restaurants and bars is not prioritized because they are considered places where the virus could spread.

Restaurant owners and managers are grappling with the brutal math that underpins their industry. The margins are very thin, forcing restaurants and bars to pack customers every night, and especially on weekends, to stay afloat. In the toughest markets, that means multiple waves of guests and tables coming together as close as possible.

It is a business model that simply is not compatible with social distancing.

"There will be no profit for us as we distance ourselves socially," said Blaiss Nowak, another Georgia restaurateur who chose to reopen his restaurant, Nowaks, when the restrictions were lifted last month. "There are a lot of restaurants I've heard that will never reopen."

Nowak has reduced the number of customers at its restaurant from 200 per night to just 50, with tables separated 12 feet away. The main dining room, which used to accommodate 60 people at a time, is now limited to 24. He hopes that by opening now, his employees will be empowered to deal with social estrangement when customers feel more secure about eating again.

Some restaurateurs say they will remain closed rather than open with reduced seats. New York restaurant operator Union Square Hospitality Group laid off about 2,000 people in March and its CEO, Danny Meyer, said last week that he does not expect customers to return until a vaccine is found. (There is no guarantee that that will happen.)

"There is no interest or enthusiasm on my part to have a half-full dining room while everyone takes their temperature and wears masks, for little money," he told Bloomberg News.

That feeling is widespread. In Italy, thousands of restaurant owners protested the government's proposed social distancing measures, which will take effect when the restaurants are reopened on June 1.

"This restaurant is the love of my life, but my preference is not to open," said Mario Firpo, owner of Gennaro Esposito Milano, a pizzeria in Milan. He estimates that the restaurant's capacity will be reduced by almost 70% if he is forced to keep the tables two meters away.

Firpo is part of a movement of Italian restaurateurs protesting online and on the streets. under the hashtag "Io non apro,quot; or "Do not open,quot;, while others use the banner "Risorgiamo Italia,quot; or "Italy Rises Again,quot;.

In the UK, three quarters of bar and restaurant operators are not confident that they will survive the social rift and many would rather remain closed, according to a survey of more than 260 establishments by the SquareMeal guide for bars and restaurants.

"If we suddenly cut our customers in half without government support, this will lead to a lot of business closings and job losses," said James Ramsden, a London restaurant owner whose business only reaches 85 % of its capacity.

Kate Nicolls, executive director of the UK Hospitality trade association, called on the government to support companies with rent payments to continue wage support for industry workers. "For some companies, (social distancing) will not be economically viable and it may happen that a significant number of points of sale cannot be opened," he said.

Social distancing in the pub

Bars are worse than restaurants, according to Gagan Gurung, the owner of Hong Kong's Tell Camellia. The former British colony imposed social distancing rules, allowing restaurants and bars to remain open at half capacity and with a five foot space between groups.

But when infection rates increased in late March, the Hong Kong Office of Health and Food found that more than half of new cases had originated in bars. As a result, establishments serving exclusively alcohol were ordered to close for a month while restaurants continued to operate.

Gurung's cocktail bar has reopened. But he says cutting your usual seating capacity of 30 in half is simply not feasible in the long run.

"How do you survive with only 15 people at a distance of 1.5 meters?" Gurung said. "It is not safe for our business for sure."

Ireland is known for its pub culture and almost 8% of the country's workers work in the beverage and hospitality industry, according to a report released last year by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland. After bars and restaurants were ordered to close two months ago, the Irish Restaurant Association reported an estimated 120,000 job losses in the sector.

The Irish government has set a reopening date of 10 August for pubs, but has yet to provide guidelines on social distancing. A model proposed by the Irish Winemakers Federation does not include live music, table service only, and no more than four people per 10 square meters.

For pub owner Brian O’Malley, the crash has meant turning to innovative ways to make money. He has established a delivery service for one of his bars, The Bath in Dublin, bringing freshly poured pints of beer to local residents.

While the delivery service means some money is coming, O'Malley is concerned about the additional costs of protective measures.

O'Malley said personnel costs would increase, because workers would have to disinfect tables and be stationed outside the bathrooms to ensure proper hygiene. "I can't see how the staff will be cut at all, while the revenue will be cut a lot," he said.

Good food is also at risk in Ireland, according to Michelin-starred chef JP McMahon, who said a two-meter social distance policy means "the industry will be wiped out." For the industry veteran, there is no business logic to open up.

"As responsible directors, we should say that we should not open. Should we open knowing that these conditions will make us lose money? He asked.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to the story.