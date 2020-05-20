After years of fan lawsuits and months of rumors and teasing, the news is official: the DC Comics 2017 movie League of Justice It will return as a "director's cut,quot; in 2021, and the entire campaign will revolve around its original director, Zack Snyder, reviewing and stretching the story and runtime to an incredible four-hour version.

HBO Max, the streaming platform to launch next week, confirmed the news by blatantly employing the hashtag #releasethesnydercut that DC Comics fans have used for years. The original film hit theaters in November 2017 after its production was stopped and reviewed by acting director Joss Whedon, who took over when Snyder left production due to the family tragedy. Since then, fans have wondered what shape the film could have taken if its original director had completed it.

A massive Hollywood Reporter article on today's news confirms that Snyder's original vision was quite different. As expected, his plans for a four-hour giant were crushed by the powers of Warner Bros., and his original cut, introduced in January 2017 and close to the 2.5-hour range, was also rejected. Snyder stepped out of production shortly after, and Whedon stepped in to direct a new shoot and put his twist on the production and the script.

To clarify our stance on this: We're still not sure what this alleged legion of fans smokes (and we rarely rely on Twitter hashtags as true indicators of fan interest, due to the platform's vulnerability to inauthentic actors. ). As I wrote in November 2017, Whedon's touch could have been the only Salvation of the movie that would otherwise be messy:

I feel bad pointing out certain issues in the movie as a comparison (between two directors), but … in some parts of the movie acting director Joss Whedon can be clearly seen applying his non-awful touch. The conversations between Affleck and Gadot towards the end of the film are among the most moving for any of the characters since the actors started in DC, and they, like some other good dialogue scenes, have all the characteristics of a production of Whedon, in terms of camera angle, distance, and conversational cadence. By contrast, the film's craziness across the map, jumping between scenes, reeks of Snyder's bland cinema approach.

Interestingly, Snyder confirmed to THR who has never seen the version that hit theaters around the world: "You probably saw a quarter of what I did." Momentum started growing over the past year and the combined forces of WarnerMedia eager to generate content for their next HBO Max platform. and come up with something doable during a massive Hollywood shutdown: move forward on a plan to execute Snyder's original vision for the film. HBO Max will allow the combined companies to release the film in a possible multipart format, although WarnerMedia was not ready to confirm exactly how the "Snyder cut,quot; or any more clear release estimate than "2021,quot; will debut.

For now, Snyder and his team are just starting "conversations with post-production houses,quot; to figure out how to tie together unfinished and unfinished content necessary to alter and expand the theatrical version. Talks with the original cast began in April to determine if they might need to participate in replays of various scenes, and in what ways, that is, yes, we can all see more "Batfleck,quot; after all, despite Robert Pattinson's has become DC The new official Batman from Comics in terms of the cinematic universe.