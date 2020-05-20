Skeet Ulrich sets record for engagement rumors

Wedding bells are not ringing Skeet Ulrich and Megan Blake Irwin.

Just a few days ago, rumors of a possible compromise between the Riverdale star and model after Irwin was spotted wearing a diamond ring in photos and videos she posted on her Instagram page and in her Instagram story of them together. After subtitling one of the takes, "Always and Forever Mine," and writing on top of another, "Mine Forever," fans wondered if he was hinting at an engagement, to which Irwin shyly replied with just kisses emojis. The Instagram photo in his feed has since been removed.

Meanwhile, the rumor may stop stirring because the Shout The alum representative clarified that "although it was speculated after Megan posted a photo wearing a ring, Skeet and Megan Blake Irwin are not engaged."

Ulrich was previously married to Georgina Cates, with whom he shares two children, and then Amelia Jackson-Gray.