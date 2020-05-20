Skeet Ulrich sets record for engagement rumors

Wedding bells are not ringing Skeet Ulrich and Megan Blake Irwin.
Just a few days ago, rumors of a possible compromise between the Riverdale star and model after Irwin was spotted wearing a diamond ring in photos and videos she posted on her Instagram page and in her Instagram story of them together. After subtitling one of the takes, "Always and Forever Mine," and writing on top of another, "Mine Forever," fans wondered if he was hinting at an engagement, to which Irwin shyly replied with just kisses emojis. The Instagram photo in his feed has since been removed.
Meanwhile, the rumor may stop stirring because the Shout The alum representative clarified that "although it was speculated after Megan posted a photo wearing a ring, Skeet and Megan Blake Irwin are not engaged."
Ulrich was previously married to Georgina Cates, with whom he shares two children, and then Amelia Jackson-Gray.
While the mystery in his personal life has been solved, Ulrich has also publicly opened up about why he left his lifelong role in Riverdale before the fifth season. In February Ulrich was announced and Marisol Nichols It would no longer be on the show after the current season, which finished airing in May.
"I am incredibly grateful for the friendships I have made Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis, "Ulrich said in a statement to E! News." I am proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided it's time for me to continue exploring other creative opportunities. "
During an Instagram Live, he offered an even more direct explanation.
"I'm going Riverdale because I was creatively bored, "said the actor." How is that? The most honest answer. "