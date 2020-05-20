Skeet Ulrich reveals why he left Riverdale: he was "creatively bored,quot;

A new report from Us magazine confirmed that Skeet Ulrich is not only done with the television series, Riverdale, but I was also bored with that. During an Instagram Live session with Megan Blake Irwin, Skeet said he was "creatively bored."

The 50-year-old actor, on Instagram, shared that he was simply being honest with how he felt about it. As previously reported, Ulrich, who played Jughead's father, FP Jones, from the first season, announced his departure from the series in February. It was during the fourth season.

At the time of the announcement, Skeet said he was tremendously grateful for the time he spent on set and also for the relationships he established with many people. The actor said he was "proud,quot; to work with such an incredible group of people.

Ulrich is also not the only star to rescue on the show. Marisol Nichols, who played Veronica's mother in the CW drama, announced that she would be leaving after the fourth season.

It was completed in May. The writers reportedly intended to skip years before the characters' college days, meaning they would be on screen much less.

However, the magazine Us reported that these plans were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show had to close production earlier and were unable to film the last episodes of the series.

The creator of RiverdaleRoberto Aguirre-Sarcasa told TV Line reporters in May that he approached everyone on set and said he wanted to make sure they were sent off-screen in a comfortable way.

This would not be the first time that an actress / actor has left a television series in recent weeks. Earlier this week it was revealed that Ruby Rose also left a series of CW comics, Batwoman. She released a statement confirming the news and thanking everyone she worked with.

Sources later said Ruby left because she hated the job, although other reports have questioned it.



