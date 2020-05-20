Sia reveals more details about her adoption of two teenage children

WENN

During an interview in & # 39; The Morning Mash Up & # 39; from SiriusXM, the creator of hits & # 39; Chandelier & # 39; He also talks about how his two sons deal with coronavirus blockade in different ways.

Sia Furler has confirmed that she is the mother of two teenagers.

The "Chandelier" singer adopted the two children, now 19, last year (19), just before they left the foster care system.

In a new interview with SiriusXM Hits 1's "The Morning Mash Up," which will air on Thursday, May 21, the Australian star says, "They were both 18 years old (at the time) … I love them."

Sia later admitted that her two children are dealing with coronavirus blockade in different ways, adding: "They both find it quite difficult, one more than the other. But they are both doing things that are really good for them right now." . which are really useful. They are really doing a lot of educational things that are good for them. "

She first mentioned adoption during a conversation with GQ magazine last year, saying, "I just adopted a son," but did not elaborate.

It is not known if the children she adopted are related.