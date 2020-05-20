Sia adopted two aging teens out of foster care

During an interview with The Morning Mash Up On Tuesday, the singer / songwriter revealed that she welcomed two teenagers into her family.
"In fact, I adopted two children last year. They were both 18 years old, now they are both 19 years old."
"They were aging out of the foster care system. Yes, and I love them."
She continued to share how they have been adjusting during the coronavirus pandemic, admitting that one son is struggling a little more than the other.
"They both find it quite difficult, one more than the other. But they are both doing things that are really good for them right now."
Sia didn't go into too much detail, but added that they have been kept busy with educational activities that are "really helpful."
And this is not the first time that the 44-year-old Australian native has expressed an interest in adoption. In 2019, Sia was touched by a boy named Dasani who appeared in an HBO documentary called Foment.
According to Metro, Sia tweeted: "Hi Dasani from FOMENT on HBO! I would like to adopt you. We are just trying to find you and take control of my house, etc. But I want you to know that you will have a house with me. "
It is unclear if Dasani is one of the children Sia adopted, because he did not mention his children's names in the interview.
