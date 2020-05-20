Shaunie O & # 39; Neal shows off her endless legs in a new photo with her gorgeous kids as this ‘Basketball Wives’ star throws Shaquille O & # 39; Neal's ex-wife under the bus for this surprising reason

Mama Shaunie O & # 39; Neal showed her perfect figure in a daring photoshoot featuring her five tall, handsome children.

Through social media, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal's ex-wife decided to abandon the family portrait while celebrating the Mother's Day quarantine style.

the Basketball Wives Star, famous for her youthful looks, appears to be an older sister of Shareef, Amirah, Myles, Shaqir and Me’arah.

Shaunie used the caption to bathe her love children, and they returned the favor.

One of her daughters wrote: "First of all, I want to say that ALL 3 ARE REALLY VERY FIRE …". but that's not the point ahaha … happy mother's day for the goat herself. Thanks for everything, moms, you are the best in everything you do, I would never want to ask for anything better. I love you goat ❤️🐐There's no one cooler than you, and they never will be 😆 "

One of his sons said this in the comment section: "I don't even remember this movie! It's hard though."

A supporter stated, "Happy Mother's Day to my friend! You are an amazing mom and your children are blessed to have you! 🙏🏽💯 Wow, beautiful children! They could all easily be role models. They are tall and beautiful!

This sponsor shared: “I love how each baby has their own style and personality! It definitely looks like the big sister !! It's like Shaq Shaunie Shaq Shaunie Shaunie Lawd happy. "

Meanwhile, Tami Roman decided to talk about Shaunie and their failed friendship.

She said this about the producer and cast partner: "I liked my time in Basketball Wives. I loved it. I think the dynamics of the show changed for me in the last two seasons and it wasn't fun going to work. I thought Shaunie and I were true friends. I think I gave more weight and value to the friendship than she was really doing. "

She added: “From my point of view, I really loved and respected Shaunie a lot. And so the last two seasons made me feel like I was not reciprocated. You have to recognize that and honor it. If people don't f-k with you like that, they just don't f-k with you. No harm, no fault. But I realized it wasn't that deep for her. "

She went on to reveal, "The cast changes or the cast additions just wasn't a setting I wanted to be in any longer. If they made cast changes, yes, because I liked it. I liked most of the girls there. But no They ask me, and I'm not answering. They are happy that I left, and I am happy that I left. "

Shaunie knows how to run her business.



