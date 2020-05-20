Shanghai Fest Demoys; English Debut "Money Heist" Star – Up News Info

The Shanghai International Film Festival has postponed its 23rd edition due to continued disruption of the coronavirus. The event, one of the most important film festivals in China, took place from June 13 to 22. Organizers said today that preparations had been "progressing steadily," but concerns about the pandemic meant it could not take place on its original dates; the new dates will be announced "as soon as possible".

Spanish actress Itziar Ituño, who plays Inspector Raquel Murillo on the hit Netflix show Money Heist, to debut in English with role in UK short animation Salvation has no name. The sixteen-minute stop motion project comes from producers Delaval Film and is being funded in part by the British Film Institute. The film will also be voiced by Yasmine Al Massri, star of the ABC thriller series. Quantico. Joseph Wallace leads the project and the team includes animators from Wes Anderson. Fantastic Mr. Fox and Tim Burton Frankenweenie. I was filming at Aardman Animations, the studio behind Wallace and gromit, before the COVID-19 virus arrived. Producers have now launched a kickstarter to help the project resume the post pandemic.

Related story California coronavirus update: Governor Gavin Newsom wants broad authority, little oversight in distribution of COVID funds, officials say

Steve Coogan's UK production banner Baby Cow Productions named Rupert Majendie as Head of Comedy Development. Majendie produced the BAFTA-nominated BBC series Please i like it and more recently BBC One sitcom King gary He also founded the online comedy platform mr box, originating ideas that have been adapted for other media, including that of Romesh Ranganathan. Hip hop saved my life. The executive brings Please i like it with him Baby Cow and will be the executive producer of a third series in the series for the company.

BAFTA plans to review the full spectrum of their children's activity this year, with a gap in the timeline provided by the cancellation of its 2020 Children's Awards. The focus will be BAFTA & # 39; s charitable mandate to bring the transformative power of movies, games and television to everyone, the agency said, with considerations including reviewing all categories, reaching a wider public audience, engaging children's voices and finding out how both 2019 and 2020 can be recognized. at the 2021 awards.