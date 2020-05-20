Shad Gaspard, a former WWE star, found dead at 39; fighting community mourns

Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard was found dead at the age of 39.

Gaspard disappeared on May 17 after a rip current carried him and his son out to sea in Venice Beach, California.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for Gaspard on May 19.

Gaspard and her 10-year-old son were caught in the current when Gaspard signaled and called first responders to save their son first. Gaspard's son was rescued, while the older Gaspard disappeared.

Gaspard, whose most memorable time in WWE was as part of the Cryme Tyme tag team alongside JTG (real name Jayson Anthony Paul), last fought for the company in 2010.

He was also known for stopping a possible armed robbery in 2016.

The fighting community poured out love and good wishes for Gaspard and his family:

Along with everyone else, he hoped Shad would get home safely. Rest in peace, Shad Gaspard, knowing that your son is alive because of your sacrifice. – Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 20, 2020

I don't know if this matters. But I feel compelled and very honored to do so. I will dedicate my performance at this Ladder Casino Saturday game to Shad Gaspard and his family. A friend, a knight and a hero like all of us should aspire to be. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wa0cQpd7PL – Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 20, 2020

My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard's wife, son, and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a difficult question. A very hard one.

Great boy – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020

Shad Gaspard had a HUGE heart. He was like an annoying little brother at times. Many times we give ourselves problems, but always with love! He always had a big smile on his face and was ready to share a laugh! I have … https://t.co/YC1VaiEAoi – MVP (@ The305MVP) May 18, 2020

The meaning "brother,quot; never meant more to me than with #ShadGaspard. I will never forget the day Shad posted these photos of us in our 20s, illustrating our journey through life's achievements and parenthood side by side 4 20 years! I love you brother pic.twitter.com/jJSDCuWnk5 – Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan) May 19, 2020

THE SHAD GASPARD I LOVE YOU FOREVER – The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 18, 2020