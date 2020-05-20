Selling Sunset Returns with lots of gossip

Sell Sunset is back with more real estate porn and even more drama, and E! News has an exclusive preview.
In the exclusive preview below, Chrishell Stause, Heather Young and Mary Fitzgerald they have gathered to gossip, naturally. The topic? Christine QuinnThe sudden engagement.
"It was so fast … I texted him and said," Hey, do you have anything you want to tell me? And she said, "What?" Than ?! I thought, 'Um, something about, like, an engagement', and she said, 'Oh yeah'. Just nothing, "Mary says to Chrishell and Heather." I'm like, honey, that's great news! "
Heather adds, "It's like my best friend didn't tell me that she was engaged, she'd be really hurt, you know? I don't know. How do you really feel?"
"It's strange to me that she didn't say anything. I had to ask her," says Mary, before admitting that they had separated.
"It's very strange. Do you commit and don't share that with me? It makes me feel sad and confused," says Mary in a confessional.
Mary explains that Christine met her fiancé Christian when she was a client and that she may have been with someone else when things started. "However, that would make me very nervous, because if someone cheats on you, that means they would cheat on you," says Chrishell.
Cue the dramatic music.
In season two, The Oppenheim Group's top brokers return and are working hard and playing harder in the tough Los Angeles real estate market. "These women will do whatever it takes to get to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact," reads Netflix's official description. "This season, women are dealing with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships, and careers forever."
Sell Sunset The second season premieres Friday, May 22 on Netflix.
