Selling Sunset Returns with lots of gossip

Sell ​​Sunset is back with more real estate porn and even more drama, and E! News has an exclusive preview.

In the exclusive preview below, Chrishell Stause, Heather Young and Mary Fitzgerald they have gathered to gossip, naturally. The topic? Christine QuinnThe sudden engagement.

"It was so fast … I texted him and said," Hey, do you have anything you want to tell me? And she said, "What?" Than ?! I thought, 'Um, something about, like, an engagement', and she said, 'Oh yeah'. Just nothing, "Mary says to Chrishell and Heather." I'm like, honey, that's great news! "