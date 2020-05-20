Selena Gomez is gorgeous in rare beauty makeup

Selena Gomez launches her makeup company Rare Beauty in the summer of 2020, but she's already showing off the products with some amazing looks. Although she's quarantined in California with her family, she managed to find some time to get serious on Instagram, where she has 177.2 million followers. Fans are excited to get their hands on Selena's rare beauty products, to be released in Sephora stores, and the 27-year-old singer "Lose You To Love Me,quot; presented a stunning display. Selena looked absolutely gorgeous and has mastered the cat eye and proved that when it comes to beauty, she doesn't need professionals to make her face. Selena's photos were absolutely beautiful and are going viral.

Selena is known for different hairstyles and in the photo album she shared, she opted for a curly look. The makeup was very natural, with a dramatic touch to Selena's eyes. She shared the following title.

“I wanted to put on makeup. My dad noticed and then asked, "Why do you look like this?" He whistled as he walked away. So there it is. Wearing all @rarebeauty 😉💋 ”

You can see the photos that Selena Gomez shared below.

It wasn't long before Selena's famous friends stepped in.

Lily Collins commented that Selena looked beautiful. She left the comment, "Gorgeous, girl."

Emily Ratajkowski also left a comment in the form of a smiley face with heart eyes emoji.

You can learn more about Rare Beauty and Selena Gomez's vision for the company in the following video player.

You might see another photo of Selena Gomez posing in a vivid red lipstick that was shared on Rare Beauty's official Instagram account below.

Rare Beauty has yet to hit the market and the page already has 1.3 million followers!

At this point, it is unclear how the Coronavirus pandemic will affect the opening of Selena's Rare Beauty, but one thing is for sure: It is not without clients as people are eagerly awaiting the release of Rare Beauty.

