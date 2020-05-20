Seal Beach will allow beach access on weekends, extends hours before Memorial Day weekend – Up News Info Los Angeles

Stamp

– Starting Thursdayit will open beaches during the weekend and extend the hours of beach as part of phases two and three of the city "in motion "reopening plan.

the Beach It will be open from 4:30 a.m. at 10:00 p.m., seven days a week, although beveryAttendees must remain active.

Active non-gathering activities include walking, running, swimming, surfing, paddleboarding, skim-boarding, kayaking, fishing, kiteboarding, etc.

Beach lovers should keep moving along the Beach or while you are in the ocean and you must also practice social distancing.

The 1st, 8th and 10th streets Beach Parking lots will also reopen, however, 50 percent of parking spaces will be closed to meet social distancing requirements. Drivers must park in any other parking space.

The city will also enter Phase Two of the Gum Grove Natural Park reopening plan.

Starting at dawn on Friday, May 22, the Gum Grove Nature Park will open for active use activities from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.

Here is a list of what is allowed under the reopening plan:

The social distancing requirements remain in force.

The park is open to active recreation only which includes walking, running, biking, walking, dog walking, bird watching, photography, etc.

The park is closed to passive uses such as picnicking, loitering, sitting, standing or stopping.

Parking will be open at both entrances to Avalon Drive and Stamp Beach Boulevard at Heron Point.

Find more information about Seal Beach's reopening plan at stampbeachca.gov.