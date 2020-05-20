Sarah Hyland begs fans not to bleach hair at home after debuting cherry red hair

Instagram

Boasting the result of her DIY hair transformation in the midst of the coronavirus quarantine, the former actress of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; He confesses that his current hair color was not the initial one he planned.

Sarah Hyland It has a message for fans who want to transform their hair in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine. Shortly after debuting her new bright red hair on social media, the actress known as Haley Dunphy in "Modern Family"he begged his followers not to do their own hair bleaching at home.

On Tuesday May 19, the fiancée of Wells Adams He used Instagram Story to inform fans: "Please don't bleach your hair at home. That scares me." Along with the plea, she noted that her current hair color was only "temporary". In a separate post, he revealed that the current color was actually a bug. "It was supposed to be pink," he confessed. "Thank you, Venus retrograde."

Despite the mistake, the 29-year-old admitted in an Instagram post that she was proud of herself for the successful dye at home. "I did all of this alone! Very proud," she noted along with four selfies showing off her vibrant red locks. He also made reference to Princess Ariel by quoting the lyrics of the song from "The little Mermaid"" I want to be where the people are … "

Sarah's new look has seemingly excited several other former Disney stars. Michelle Trachtenberg she wrote in the comment section, "Omfg. Should I do this? What day is it ?! You look better than a New York pretzel from a shady cart in front of [@metmuseum]", while Vanessa Hudgens sprouted, "Werrrrrrrrlklkklkll" and Debby Ryan he simply exclaimed, "SARAH!"

This hair transformation occurred a few days after she joked about marrying Wells at City Hall. On May 16, celebrating the 36th birthday of her television personality fiancé, she wrote: "You are a dream come true and my true north. Who knows? Maybe we will get married in the city hall and use this image as our own." ad … I love you more than words can say. To Pluto and Back Baby. Happy birthday. "

This was not the first time that Sarah had abandoned her characteristic dark locks for something different. In April 2017, the "Struck by lightning"The actress has gone completely blonde. At the time, she shared her new look through an Instagram post that wrote," Oh yeah. I'm blonde now. "