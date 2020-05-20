Ryan Newman's recovery timeline, from the Daytona crash to NASCAR's return to Darlington

Ryan Newman finished a surprisingly quick return to the NASCAR track this past weekend at the Real Heroes 400 in Darlington, ranking 15th just a couple of months after his devastating crash in Daytona.

He is set to compete again on Tuesday in the same spot in the Toyota 500 and remains on the sidelines of the playoff hunt due to the sport's long hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic. He is at 60 points despite driving in three fewer races than the rest of the field; the limit is currently 107 points and most of the season remains.

Here's a look at Newman's recovery and quick recovery timeline, from the time of the Daytona crash to his remarkable return to racing three months later.

Ryan Newman's timeline, from the Daytona accident to Darlington's return

February 16, 8 p.m. ET: The Daytona crash

Just before the finish line at the Daytona 500, Newman was knocked unconscious by a savage crash in which his car overturned, crashed at full speed, and caught fire.

As Denny Hamlin accelerated toward victory, unaware of the disaster behind him, the paramedics rushed to help Newman.

The veteran driver was taken to the nearby Halifax Medical Center with his status unknown to the NASCAR community. It was later revealed that he was put into a medically induced coma in the hospital.

February 16, 10:04 p.m. ET: NASCAR offers first update on Newman's condition

A two-hour silence regarding Newman's condition ended when NASCAR released a relief statement that Newman had avoided life-threatening injuries.

Still, Newman's health remained a serious concern.

February 18: Newman is still in the hospital but is improving

Roush Fenway Racing posted a photo of Newman in a hospital gown, with his arms around his children, along with a statement saying Newman "continues to show great improvement."

February 19, 2:43 p.m. ET: Newman leaves the hospital with his daughters

Newman managed to leave the hospital under his own power with his daughters on Wednesday after his accident.

March 11: Newman opens up about accident, announces intention to return

Less than a month after Daytona's 500 Miles, Newman expressed his enthusiasm for getting back on track and discussed his prospect of the accident threatening to cause serious damage.

"I feel so lucky, on so many levels, I feel so lucky," Newman said on the "Today,quot; show. "Like, you look at the crash and you think it's spectacular in a bad way. But then you look at the car, you think about all the things that happened for me to be sitting here."

"Just a miracle on so many levels." Less than a month ago that the NASCAR driver @RyanJNewman He survived a terrifying shipwreck on the last lap of the Daytona 500. Ryan joined us for his first interview since that accident. pic.twitter.com/GBxsCJqGlF – TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 11, 2020

May 17: Newman completes his comeback in Real Heroes 400

Newman ran and finished 15th in Darlington last Sunday at the Real Heroes 400, receiving a great deal of support for his return from fans.

He is now ready to compete in the Toyota 500 on Wednesday, although the weather is expected to challenge the race start time.