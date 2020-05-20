Ryan McMahon hits 2 home runs as the Rockies sweep the White Sox on MLB The Show 20 – Up News Info

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for each game that It had been scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' preseason virtual preview. Upon entering Wednesday's game, the Rockies were 32-15.

CHICAGO – That grand slam on Tuesday must have awakened something inside Ryan McMahon.

Second baseman hit two more home runs and drove in six runs, leading the Rockies to an 11-4 victory over the White Sox on Wednesday at the guaranteed rate field.

He was not the only one who was hot. Colorado hitters totaled 14 hits a day en route to a series of sweeps in the Windy City.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (4-0) allowed just two runs and eight hits in seven innings of work.

Colorado improved to 33-15 on the year and has a four-game lead over the Dodgers (29-19) in the National League West. The Rockies will head home to host the Phillies (27-22) in a three-game series that begins on Friday.

SCORE TABLE

COL – 101-140-040 – 11-14-0

CWS – 001-100-020 – 4-12-1

Colorado: Dahl 5-1-1-1, Tapia 6-2-3-2, Blackmon 4-1-1-0, Arenado 3-2-2-0, Story 3-1-1-0, Murphy 3- 1-2-2, McMahon 5-2-3-6, Hilliard 4-1-0-0, Wolters 5-0-1-0. Totals – 11-11-14-11.

Chicago – García 4-0-0-1, Moncada 5-0-2-0, Anderson 4-0-1-0, Jiménez 5-1-2-1, Encarnación 4-1-1-0, Abreu 5- 2-3-0, Mazara 4-0-0-0, Grandal 4-0-2-2, Mendick 3-0-1-0. Totals – 38-4-12-6.

E – Jiménez. 2B – Blackmon; Abreu, Grandal. HR – McMahon 2, Tapia; Jiménez SB – Dahl, Arenado, Murphy, Hilliard. CS – Wall, History. WP – Senzatela (4-0). LP – González (3-5).