Russell Wilson and Future wish little future for a happy sixth birthday, and fans start online discussion of Russell's message

Roommates, Ciara Future's young son is officially a big boy, having just celebrated his sixth birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Russell Wilson and Future took to social media to send him messages, but things changed when fans started debating Russell's message because he is Future's stepfather.

Russell Wilson has raised Ciara's son Future as his since he was practically a baby, and that's why they have an extremely close bond. So it should come as no surprise that Russell posted a very emotional birthday message for little Future on his sixth birthday, however that didn't stop Future fans from getting in his way.

Russell Wilson and Future posted birthday messages on Little Future, but as with anything involving these two, a debate quickly started about birth parents versus stepparents. Russell's message was long, emotional, and very sincere, while Future was the exact opposite.

Russell wrote the following:

“You are my daily inspiration. My best friend … Full of love, joy and grace. I thank Jesus every day for what you are and for being able to guide you and guide you. Your future is endless forever and I pray that you will enter every opportunity and obstacle in life with so much love and enthusiasm. Happy future sixth birthday! Dad loves you! 🙏🏾💪🏾❤️ @ Ciara ”

Meanwhile, this was the message of the future:

"Happy FUTURE birthday. I love you FOREVER twin. "

Future fans immediately flooded social media and began accusing Russell of overstepping his bounds because he referred to himself as Future's little "dad,quot; in his birthday message, which they claim is disrespectful.

We believe it is incredible that the little Future has so many people who love it, whether they are biological or not.

