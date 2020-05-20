Ronan Farrow defends & # 39; Catch and kill & # 39; after Matt Lauer accused him of shoddy journalism

WENN

Through a lengthy op-ed, the disheartened co-host of the & # 39; Today & # 39; He criticizes the journalist son of Mia Farrow for not adequately verifying the claims that Brooke Nevils made in her best-seller.

Ronan Farrow is speaking against Matt LauerThe accusation of poor quality journalism. After misfortune "Today"The co-host of the show pointed to his reports through an opinion essay, journalist Mia Farrow's son turned to social media to defend his book" Catch and kill: lies, spies and a conspiracy to protect predators. "

On Tuesday, May 12, the 32-year-old journalist tweeted, "All I will say about this is that Matt Lauer is wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and verified, even with Matt Lauer himself." He also released a statement to the press: "We called dozens of corroborators around Lauer's allegations described in the book, and more than a dozen about Brooke Nevils specifically."

Ronan's editor Little Brown has also endorsed his claims. "Little, Brown and Company fully supports Ronan Farrow and his report in & # 39; Catch and Kill & # 39;" said a spokesman. "Ronan's dedication to thorough and exhaustive verification of his reports, his commitment to victims' rights, and his impeccable attention to detail and nuance make us proud to be his editor."

Matt attacked Ronan in a long piece published by Mediaite on Tuesday. The 62-year-old man stated in part of his essay that the younger journalist "was not an impartial journalist when it came to something to do with NBC, and he was rarely challenged when he left salacious stories in a daily marketing effort designed to create media attention for your book. "

"I think Ronan knew that his job at Catch and Kill would receive very little on the scrutiny path, from the start," he continued. "It is the only way to explain why he was so willing to abandon common sense and true fact checking in favor of salacious and deeply flawed material. I also believe that some of Ronan's sources felt they could make outrageous claims to him, knowing that he (and therefore his stories) would not be questioned. "

Matt also listed what he described as the way Ronan betrays the truth in his book. "He used deceptive language to manipulate readers into believing things that could easily be false, or at least not provable," said one point Matt. "In some cases, without question, he withheld information from the reader that would cast doubt on the credibility of the sources."

In the op-ed, Matt also denied former NBC News employee Brooke Nevils' claim that he had raped her. "On October 9, 2019, I was falsely accused of rape," he said. "The accusation came from Brooke Nevils, the same woman whose complaint resulted in my termination on NBC. It was made public as part of the promotional launch for a new Ronan Farrow book."

"At no time did Brooke Nevils use the words & # 39; assault & # 39; or & # 39; rape & # 39; regarding any allegation against me while filing her complaint with NBC in November 2017. That has been publicly confirmed. NBC never suggested that I be charged with such an offense when I met with his attorney on November 28 of that same year, "Matt continued. "They have also confirmed it publicly."

Matt claimed to have been encouraged to "follow through on my own findings" after the New York Times' Ben Smith published an article questioning Farrow's journalistic methods. Published on Monday, the column was titled "Is Ronan Farrow Too Good To Be True?".