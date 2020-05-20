Robert Pattinson, Johnny Depp Movie "Waiting for the Barbarians" in Samuel Goldwyn – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired the North American rights for the film directed by Ciro Guerra, Waiting for the barbarians, starring Oscar winner Mark Rylance (Spy bridge), Oscar nominee Johnny Depp (pirates of the Caribbean franchise), newly minted Batman Robert Pattinson (The lighthouse), Win Bayarsaikhan (Ex machina) and Greta Scacchi (The girl in the mist) Originally slated for a theatrical release, the image will now be available on digital platforms in August.

The drama is based on the novel by Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee, who also adapted the script. Follow a magistrate (Rylance) from an isolated border settlement on the border of an anonymous empire who awaits an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll (Depp), whose task it is to report on the activities of the & # 39; barbarians & # 39 ; and on the security situation at the border. Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations, leading the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire.

Related story Johnny Depp UK Libel Battle: Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis ride to the actor's defense over abuse claims %MINIFYHTML385cc65519c4f18f1c1a49acb0a38bec15%%MINIFYHTML385cc65519c4f18f1c1a49acb0a38bec16%

Michael Fitzgerald, Olga Segura, Andrea Iervolino of Iervolino Entertainment and Monika Bacardi produced the photo with executive producers Sir Martin Franklin, Cristina Gallego, Danielle Maloni, Deborah Dobson Bach and Penelope Glass.

"It has been a great honor working with this wonderful cast and passionate team to bring J.M. Coetzee's masterpiece to the screen," said Guerra. "It is a timeless story that speaks volumes about our world today, and we are excited and excited to finally bring it to the public in the United States through this partnership with Samuel Goldwyn Films."

"Waiting for the barbarians it is filled with powerful and moving performances by Mark, Johnny, Robert and Gana. The cinematography is beautiful and director Ciro Guerra creates a world that forces us to look deeper into ourselves and ask, "What would I do?" Samuel Goldwyn Films is proud to bring this film to the public, ”said Peter Goldwyn.

Meg Longo and Ben Feingold negotiated the rights agreement on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films with Julie Sultan of AMBI Media Group representing the filmmakers.