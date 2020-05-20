Rob Smith leaves BBC Studios' LA production unit after nine months – Up News Info

Rob Smith, a former Netflix unscripted director, stepped down as general manager at the BBC Studios production unit in Los Angeles after just nine months.

Smith was hired only last September, but has now been replaced by Valerie Bruce, a BBC Studios executive who has helped the BBC business arm forge alliances with companies like Lionsgate.

Bruce to become division general manager behind Dancing with the stars He was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at BBC Studios as part of a nine-year term with the company.

Valerie Bruce and Sam Zoda.

BBC Studios



He will be joined by Sam Zoda, who has been promoted to executive vice president of production after working as executive in charge of production in seasons 26, 27 and 28 of Dancing with the stars.

Bruce led negotiations on first-look deals with Lionsgate and Fandom Fiction, the first of which resulted in American pilots of two British BBC Studios shows: This country for Fox and Ghosts for CBS.

Matt Forde, managing director of international formats and production at BBC Studios, said: “Valerie is the perfect executive to take BBC Studios to the next level. Her strategic vision, business acumen, and talent relations expertise coupled with Sam's industry vision, critical judgment, and established production experience will prove to be a powerful combination and a successful team. "

The circumstances of Smith's departure are unclear. Before joining BBC Studios, he was director of unscripted on Netflix for over two years and worked at Endemol Shine North America.