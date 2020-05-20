Riverside City Council cancels annual July 4 fireworks celebrations – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Riverside's annual fireworks shows will be missing from the 4th of July celebrations this year.

In an effort to discourage large gatherings and To conserve the necessary funds to strengthen the municipal budget, city leaders decided to eliminate the popular annual event.

"Many Riverside families celebrate this celebration, so it's a very difficult decision for everyone," said Riverside Councilwoman Erin Edwards. "I hope we can move forward with an event that will allow Riversiders to come together safely to celebrate the birth of our nation."

On Tuesday, the city council voted 6 to 1 to cancel the shows and set aside the $ 123,800 that would be needed to pay for them. Councilman Chuck Conder, a retired commander of the US Air Force. UU., Cast the only vote against the decision.

Since coronavirus-related health orders have forced companies to close, the reduction in tax revenue has forced the city to shoulder increasing expenses that can be covered by the money usually used for the event.

The fireworks of July 4 was hosted in the bush. Rubidoux and La Sierra Park since 1996, and the shows attract tens of thousands of people each time, according to the Riverside Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services.

Mount Rubidoux Celebration is the biggest attraction and can be seen from miles away along Riverside.

City leaders said they are considering a virtual fireworks celebration, possibly involving a smaller-scale show on Victoria Avenue.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)