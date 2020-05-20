Riverside and San Bernardino counties report additional deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus Tuesday.

Riverside County health officials reported 101 recently confirmed cases and nine more deaths Tuesday, with a total of 6,053 cases and 270 deaths across the county.

%MINIFYHTMLf5cf5eb224087d01866455670a9b402d15%%MINIFYHTMLf5cf5eb224087d01866455670a9b402d16%

Of the 195 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, 68 were treated in intensive care units. The county reported that 3,871 people have recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported and an additional 114 cases Tuesday and two more deaths, for a total of 3,707 cases and 157 deaths across the county.

As of Tuesday night, 86,600 Riverside County residents and 41,144 San Bernardino County residents had been screened.