RHONY Exclusive: Watch Dorinda Medley Snap in Ramona Singer

A not so friendly conversation!

It seems that The real housewives of New York The women are still dealing with the consequences of their recent trip to the garden. In this exclusive clip from tomorrow's all-new episode, the group tries to argue Dorinda Medley insulting Tinsley Mortimerbut things quickly go south when Singer Ramona chimes.

"Tinsley felt attacked, which, with good reason, because everyone jumped into her throat." Luann de Lesseps He says.

As shown in the past week Rhony In the episode, the drama began with Dorinda telling Tinsley that her gum lasts longer than Tinsley's relationships. According to Dorinda, she only made the comment because Tinsley said something about her ex-boyfriend, John Mahdessian.

However, the clip goes back to the moment, showing that Tinsley was responding to Dorinda saying, "It is not easy for me to be that person to tell everyone that kind of thing."

"It's called sharing. It's really difficult," said Tinsley. "Especially when people judge you for that."

Then came the gum comment.

Back in the present, Ramona calls the debacle a "show s,quot;, saying they need to "figure out ways it won't happen again."