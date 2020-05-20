RHONY Exclusive: Watch Dorinda Medley Snap in Ramona Singer

A not so friendly conversation!
It seems that The real housewives of New York The women are still dealing with the consequences of their recent trip to the garden. In this exclusive clip from tomorrow's all-new episode, the group tries to argue Dorinda Medley insulting Tinsley Mortimerbut things quickly go south when Singer Ramona chimes.
"Tinsley felt attacked, which, with good reason, because everyone jumped into her throat." Luann de Lesseps He says.
As shown in the past week Rhony In the episode, the drama began with Dorinda telling Tinsley that her gum lasts longer than Tinsley's relationships. According to Dorinda, she only made the comment because Tinsley said something about her ex-boyfriend, John Mahdessian.
However, the clip goes back to the moment, showing that Tinsley was responding to Dorinda saying, "It is not easy for me to be that person to tell everyone that kind of thing."
"It's called sharing. It's really difficult," said Tinsley. "Especially when people judge you for that."
Then came the gum comment.
Back in the present, Ramona calls the debacle a "show s,quot;, saying they need to "figure out ways it won't happen again."
Ramona adds that she has something she wants to tell Dorinda.
"Dorinda, don't be mad at me … because I really thought about it before coming here. And I know I'm not perfect, okay?" She starts. "God knows I'm not perfect. I make mistakes all the time. I'm trying to improve. You advise me on many things, Dorinda. I respect you very much."
Ramona continues: "But I realize that, for some reason, you have a pattern, and I love you, don't get me wrong, after someone annoys you, you go for the jugular. You go under the belt and you really hurt people And I think you don't even realize you're doing it. And I think after doing it, you feel bad about it. "
Dorinda doesn't take the comment very well.
"You do it all the time, so you have to recognize it very well," he says, surprising Ramona. "You do it all the time."
Then Leah McSweeney responds by yelling, "zing!" Ramona realizes that the conversation is going nowhere.
"Look, that's what you do, Dorinda. I'm going to stop right now," says Ramona. "That's your problem. I will stop it now. I will stop it because it really sucks."
In a confessional, Ramona reflects on the moment: "Dorinda is changing all this, pointing her finger at me, because she doesn't want to recognize her own flaws."
Check out the awkward conversation in the clip above!
Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. in Bravo. Catch up on past episodes here!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)