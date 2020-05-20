RHOBH – Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off New Pink Hair After Welcoming Baby Number Three

Beverly Hills Royal Housewives star Teddi Mellencamp just gave birth to baby number three, and that means it's time for a new hairstyle. The 38-year-old woman took her Instagram Stories earlier this week to show off her new pink hair, which she did herself in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mellencamp opted for Overtone Pastel Pink Coloring Conditioner instead of a permanent or semi-permanent box tint. He posted several photos of his new hair while asking fans for his opinion on the new look.

"Ok, what do we think?" Mellencamp asked in the video. "I'm pretty sure it's going to go away quickly but I think I'm liking it."

In the post legend, Mellencamp explained that she always makes a big change to her hair after having a baby.

“After having a baby, I always do something drastic with my hair. This time, I thought pink! And while @tedwinator said he looked "hawt,quot; Cruz said he looked crazy "whose side are you on?" Mellencamp wrote in the caption.

In the comment section, Bravolebrity explained that all of her hair had been colored, but that the color only applied to the parts of her hair that were blonde. She noted that because of this, all the parts under her hair, plus the roots, were still dark.

In February Mellencamp gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Dove. The girl was Mellencamp's third child with her husband Edwin Arroyave. They also share a seven-year-old daughter named Slate and a five-year-old son named Cruz. Arroyave also has a daughter from a previous relationship named Isabella.

Mellencamp has been sincere on social media about her "postpartum reality,quot; ever since she welcomed baby Dove. Three days after the baby's arrival, the RHOBH Star posted a photo of her in a black bra and underwear. In the caption, she wrote that she and Dove already shared an incredibly powerful bond, and that they had incredible, unconditional love.

Teddi Mellencamp has also posted numerous photos and videos of her newborn on Instagram, and says she feels "tears of joy,quot; when she sees Arroyave "light up,quot; when she is with her new daughter.



Post views:

4 4