RHOA's Cynthia Bailey reveals if she will join the cast of RHOBH

Bradley Lamb
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey spends most of her time in Los Angeles with fiancé Mike Hill, and after she revealed that she was moving to Cali, there have been rumors that she joined the cast of Real. Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a conversation with Up News Info, Cynthia was asked if she would join the West Coast franchise.

"There has been a lot of talk about my transition to [RHOBH], and I am also quite friendly to many of the [RHOBH] women. I don't know what the future holds for me. All I know is what God wants Cynthia Bailey to do, that's what I'm going to do, "Cynthia told HollywoodLife.

