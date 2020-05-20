Remy Ma dropped from Columbia Records !!

Remy Ma's hip hop career has just hit a snag, MTO News learned that the legendary rapper is believed to have recently gone down on her label, Columbia Records.

Remy had signed with the label throughout his career. But this week her name and information were quietly removed from the Columbia records website, leading to speculation that she has been removed.

The beautiful lyricist, real name Reminisce Mackie, burst onto the scene when she was discovered by rapper Big Pun. He quickly stood out for his work as a member of Fat Joe's group, Terror Squad. And she became an international superstar when she appeared on the number one song Lean Back.

On February 7, 2006, he released his debut studio album There Something About Remy: Based on a True Story, which was a modest success, peaking at number 33 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ma's most successful songs include "Ante Up (Remix)", "Lean Back,quot;, "Cocky,quot; and "All the Way Up,quot;. Ma received two Vibe Awards, two Source Awards, and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. Since 2015, she has starred in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York, alongside her husband Papoose.