Remy Ma dropped from Columbia Records !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
19
Logo

Remy Ma's hip hop career has just hit a snag, MTO News learned that the legendary rapper is believed to have recently gone down on her label, Columbia Records.

Remy had signed with the label throughout his career. But this week her name and information were quietly removed from the Columbia records website, leading to speculation that she has been removed.

The beautiful lyricist, real name Reminisce Mackie, burst onto the scene when she was discovered by rapper Big Pun. He quickly stood out for his work as a member of Fat Joe's group, Terror Squad. And she became an international superstar when she appeared on the number one song Lean Back.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here