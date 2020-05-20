Remember when Fox cheated on the women I want to marry Harry with?

It's been two years since Prince harry did what once seemed unthinkable and made it official with Meghan Markle, an American actress when they met.

But nearly four years before the royal wedding day to end all royal weddings, critics and viewers around the world were stunned by the naivety of a group of women, some actresses, some not; all American, appearing on a reality show under the assumption that the man whose affection everyone was competing with was Prince Harry.

We are talking, of course, about I want to marry "Harry,quot;.

And while the show, which debuted on Fox on May 20, 2014, did not last long, it turns out that the public was not keen on seeing women lie and the show was pulled from the show after just four episodes. It certainly made a great impression.

While at first glance, the program seemed to resemble a misleading version of The Bachelor, I want to marry "Harry,quot; actually had more in common with a series Fox had put together a decade earlier, the 2003 one Millionaire joe. On that show, a group of single women in search of love were told that they were competing for the affection of a single millionaire, when, in reality, he was nothing more than a working class construction worker. His true identity would not be revealed until there was only one woman left, and if she agreed to stay with him despite the ruse, they would win a million dollars.