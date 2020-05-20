Remember when Fox cheated on the women I want to marry Harry with?

It's been two years since Prince harry did what once seemed unthinkable and made it official with Meghan Markle, an American actress when they met.
But nearly four years before the royal wedding day to end all royal weddings, critics and viewers around the world were stunned by the naivety of a group of women, some actresses, some not; all American, appearing on a reality show under the assumption that the man whose affection everyone was competing with was Prince Harry.
We are talking, of course, about I want to marry "Harry,quot;.
And while the show, which debuted on Fox on May 20, 2014, did not last long, it turns out that the public was not keen on seeing women lie and the show was pulled from the show after just four episodes. It certainly made a great impression.
While at first glance, the program seemed to resemble a misleading version of The Bachelor, I want to marry "Harry,quot; actually had more in common with a series Fox had put together a decade earlier, the 2003 one Millionaire joe. On that show, a group of single women in search of love were told that they were competing for the affection of a single millionaire, when, in reality, he was nothing more than a working class construction worker. His true identity would not be revealed until there was only one woman left, and if she agreed to stay with him despite the ruse, they would win a million dollars.
While that show seemed to have an attached experimental quality, could a love connection overcome a perceived lack of status? There was no such argument about his false aristocratic successor. There was no prize to win I want to marry "Harry,quot; if the love connection survived the truth. And what, exactly, was the winner supposed to learn after the producers struggled to trick her into believing she might be falling for one of the world's most famous princes?
Was love the point here? Or just watch the hapless women make a fool of themselves?
Because, to be clear, the man in charge of being the face of the trick was not exactly chosen because of his desire to find love.
Matt Hicks He was working for an environmental consulting company when he got the gig, having done some "little 'Harry' jobs before this one, like he said Variety in 2014. The producers found him through a website similar to Prince Harry. He was one of more than 100 lookalike producers interviewed for the job.
As he told the trade publication, throughout his interview process and even after he was offered the job, he had only been told that the program involved real similarities. "In the fourth or fifth interview they said, 'Great, so you have the job,' and then they told me the premise of the show and I said 'What are you saying?' He said Variety, adding that the idea sounded "absolutely ridiculous,quot;.
With a week to meet the contestants, he underwent a crash course to become Harry. "They helped me learn everything there was to know about him, from his education, his history, his military career, his friends, where he spends time in London, previous scandals, ex-girlfriends," he said. Variety. "I had to do a lot of research and find out everything about him, so when I was in dating situations and these girls asked me questions, I had something to turn to." He was also providing intensive training on activities that a royalty, like Harry would be intimately familiar with, such as horseback riding, fencing, etiquette, ballroom dancing, clay pigeon shooting, and fly fishing.
At first, the 12 contestants were not explicitly told that Hicks was Harry. They were only told that they would join a Single-esque show in Europe. And once Hicks arrived by helicopter, they were ordered to call him "Lord,quot; and "Royal Highness," as the castle staff in the remote British countryside where he was filmed treated him as if royal blood was running through his veins. As eventual winner Kimberly Birch she later admitted that she and many of the other girls never really believed that Hicks was Harry, even when the production shifted halfway and had a fake butler Kingsley (really an actor named Paul Leonard) flatly tells them that they were in the presence of Prince Harry, a move made by the local British production team as nerves increased due to the fact that very few women involved seemed to be buying the lie.
"After Kingsley (actor Paul Leonard, as butler at the show's residence) sat us down and said, 'This is him', the production was like," It's a huge relief to let it out, that Yes, this is Prince Harry, but this doesn't mean you should treat him differently & # 39; & # 39;, he said to Splinter in 2015. "They did a great job. I'll give them that."
And they claimed that what they did to make the women play with gas was, indeed, wild. "Actually, a therapist came on set at one point and spoke to some of us who said it wasn't him. We later found out that he wasn't a real licensed therapist. He was just someone from the production team," said Birch. "You have to learn to trust your mind. I understand that you are in a different country and that you do not know what is happening, but you must trust the people here. It is not good that you keep asking." It was really crazy. "
The public never had a chance to watch the show until its conclusion, as Fox pulled it out after just four weeks due to disappointing ratings. (The rest of the series was made available on the Hulu and Fox website.) But the fact that Harry chose Birch, an actress, has only become more fun in light of Harry's romantic developments in recent years. While his relationship with Hicks was not, surprise, surprise, nowhere, Birch admitted that he felt a sense of vindication when Harry married Markle.
"Someone recently said, 'Remember when they criticized you for being so naive and foolish as to believe that Prince Harry would end up marrying an American actress and then, you know, here he is marrying an American actress.' , he told Cosmopolitan. .com in 2018. "It's ironic, but it makes me feel a little better about the show, because I know we have a backlash about how stupid, naive, and stupid we think it really would be something I would do."
Sometimes life is that fun.