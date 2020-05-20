Redwood City suspect Domestic assault arrested by U.S. sheriffs in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – A domestic violence suspect who had fled a traffic stop in Redwood City last month was arrested Tuesday in San Francisco with the help of a special force from the US Marshals Service. USA, According to the police.

Redwood City police said a woman reported on April 21 that she had recently been assaulted by her boyfriend, whom she identified as Robert Poole, 37.

The victim had injuries that matched her statement to the police and said she had previously been assaulted several times in the relationship. Detectives obtained a domestic violence order for Poole's arrest, and the next day they saw him driving a van, police said.

Poole fled when detectives attempted to stop him, recklessly drove and nearly beat them and their vehicle, according to police.

Detectives obtained an additional order for Poole on suspicion of assaulting an officer, and on Tuesday the Sheriffs Service task force arrested him, and he was later booked into the San Mateo County Jail on orders and for violating his probation, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Police Detective Matt Cydzik at (650) 780-7607 or call (650) 780-7107.

