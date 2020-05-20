Recovering: Maryland restaurant debuts & # 39; crash tables & # 39; amid the virus

OCEAN CITY, Maryland (AP) – Diners in a Maryland coastal town are recovering for dinner in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic with a little help from inflatable wheels.

About a dozen so-called "crash tables,quot; were deployed at Fish Tales, a restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday, the media reported. The inflated tube tables were created by the Baltimore-based Revolution Event Design & Production company to allow people to practice social distancing while eating and talking in outdoor settings.

ICYMI: Fish Tales in Ocean City is finding creative ways to keep its clients safe during the pandemic. On Saturday, the team rolled out these new "social distancing tables," and they hope they will soon be allowed to make them available to customers. pic.twitter.com/HR3UzLHOxO – Camila Fernández (@CamilaFNews) May 18, 2020

The devices have a hole in the middle to accommodate people 4 to 6 feet (1 to 2 meters) tall. Participants get a small spring in their stride with wheels attached to the bottom to get around, all while keeping a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) from each other.

"We wanted to find a creative and fun way to keep everyone safe and compliant, but still bring back the party, party and social aspect of the event," said Erin Cermak, CEO of Revolution Event Design & Production. Sun.

Shawn Harman, the owner of Fish Tales, said he and his wife bought 10 protective tables from the Cermak company. Harman said he plans to order 40 more tables so that customers can enjoy their food and keep their distance while dining in the restaurant's parking lot.

"If you come to buy a pound of shrimp and a beer, you can stop at one of these and walk and look at things and talk to people," said Harman. He said the reception of the crash tables was positive when his family and friends took them to a test Saturday outside his restaurant.

"There are other restaurants in other parts of the country that have contacted us for ordering information," said Harman.

Cermak, a cousin of Harman's wife, told the Baltimore Sun that many restaurants, coffee shops, and even a sports franchise contacted her after the media appeared on the tables. She said that her company can customize them for business and also rent them per day.

