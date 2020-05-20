Rapper Sauce Walka and his girlfriend make a sex tape for Onlyfans

Instagram

The Houston rap star promotes and teases the graphic video with him and his red-haired girlfriend, a Cam girl named BambiDoe, with photos and a clip on Instagram.

Rapper Walka sauce is another celebrity who has turned to the adult entertainment industry to make money during this difficult time. The star, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, has announced that he will be releasing a sex tape with his girlfriend, a Cam girl named BambiDoe, on Onlyfans.

The Houston artist went to his Instagram account on Monday, May 18 to announce the project. He teased with suggestive photos and videos of him shirtless, with a woman whose face is not seen showing her booty to the camera.

In the short clip, the woman balanced heaps of money on her butt, while Willow threw him a little. He wrote in the caption, "NEW CONTENT IN MY 0nlyFanz account! Ft @_bambidoe", and directed his followers to a link in his biography.

According to social media reports, Sauce has featured women, who strip and perform for paying customers, on her Onlyfans page. This time, however, he reportedly got into the act himself, having sex with his red-haired girlfriend.

When he's not promoting his graphic content on Onlyfans, Sauce, who founded the independent record label The Sauce Factory in 2014, has bragged about his wealth on social media. On Tuesday, he posted a photo of his modified car and wrote: "Now we introduce #PEagle The #PinkBaldEagle The Bird In The Sky Wit Pink N His Eye … #Peagle is his name, drip is his game !! B Peagle is not the sauce Buick Regal‼ ️ Salute @ 713 @forgiato # 713Motoria for SPLASHIN me Up! "He continued declaring:" REPEAT THAT I AM THE RAPPER OF TEXAS ON THE RICHEST IN THE PERIOD OF HISTORY! 3 of 10 cars "

In another post, he showed off another camouflage-patterned vehicle. "I am giving TEXAS streetz HOPE AND INSPIRATION … I am showing in the real world street n *** az you can get millions without a #RecordDeal or # America corporation loans #NoHelp … Just stay steady and gifted … Nomatter who does not believe in you or who tells you! IN DA PANDEMIC BALLIN, "he wrote in the caption.